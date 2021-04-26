Hancock County purchasing generator for law enforcement center, courthouse

Purchase and installation of a new, much larger emergency generator to provide electricity to the county law enforcement center/E-911 communications center, as well as the courthouse was unanimously approved by Hancock County Supervisors on April 26.

Upon the recommendation of emergency management coordinator Andy Buffington, supervisors approved a 200-kilowatt Kohler generator from 3E-Electrical Engineering and Equipment, Inc. in Des Moines for the bid price of $58,822.

Buffington said five companies were contacted for price quotes and three responded. He said this company has had several contracts with Hancock County previously and that the transfer switch of this particular generator will make for a better transition to the new upgrade.

Buffington said the county plans to sell the existing generator, which still works, and its fuel tanks, either together or separately.

Supervisor chair Gary Rayhons said that the new generator will sit on the west side of the law enforcement center where some concrete and conduit work will have to be completed before it is set. In the meantime, the order is being placed for the new generator. The selected company will deliver the new generation unit and come to set it.