The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold a 9:15 a.m. March 27 public hearing on its proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal in the board’s meeting room in Garner.

The proposed tax rate for urban areas is $3.72 and it is $6.32 for rural areas, per $1,000 taxable valuation. Taxes levied on property would be set at $6.03 million, which is slightly less than the $6.06 million in the re-estimated 2022-23 budget. Revenue proposed to be collected from rural-only levies is just over $2 million.