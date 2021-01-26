Hancock County proceeds with plans to relocate Britt maintenance shed

Supervisors also noted other benefits of keeping the maintenance shed within Britt City limits. They emphasized that no county employees would be moving other than Britt maintenance shed employees that would relocate at some point.

Purvis stated that it will probably take months to plan for moving forward with any construction on the site, which would not be anticipated to begin this year.

It works well for Hancock County to have secondary roads equipment and resources spread out, with workers able to get to the local shed and get on the roads quickly, according to Purvis. The future maintenance shed is expected to house county mechanics, sign shop, maintenance equipment, and salt and sand storage.

“It’s nice to have it in Britt if you need parts and incur less travel expenses,” said Sis Greiman. “The shed has been in Britt for a long time and this is just a different area for it. There is no real reason to move it to Duncan other than it being centrally located. We would still need a satellite shed in Britt.”