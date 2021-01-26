Hancock County proceeds with plans to relocate Britt maintenance shed

Plans for a secondary roads maintenance facility in Hancock County moved forward this week.
After a Jan. 25 public hearing, Hancock County Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Unicover, Inc. to purchase approximately 10 acres of land in section 27 of Britt Township.
The county hopes to build a future secondary roads maintenance facility on the property, located near the northeast edge of Britt, which would replace its existing late-1930’s Britt maintenance shed.
Several county residents advocated for building the new county shed in a more centralized location near Duncan during the hearing. Concern was also voiced about the possibility of some county maintenance sheds being consolidated in the future. Hancock County maintains secondary roads sheds in Woden, Crystal Lake, Miller, Garner, Britt, Klemme, Goodell, and Kanawha.
Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis said that the prospective property would provide plenty of space for future expansion and maneuvering of large semi-trucks and trailers. He said the largest benefit is that city water service would be available from two sides of the intended building site, noting the significance of city water service for fire protection/sprinkler system requirements.
A water well and storage tank as well as a backup generator for heating and circulating water would be necessary at a more rural location such as Duncan.
Supervisors also noted other benefits of keeping the maintenance shed within Britt City limits. They emphasized that no county employees would be moving other than Britt maintenance shed employees that would relocate at some point.
Purvis stated that it will probably take months to plan for moving forward with any construction on the site, which would not be anticipated to begin this year.
It works well for Hancock County to have secondary roads equipment and resources spread out, with workers able to get to the local shed and get on the roads quickly, according to Purvis. The future maintenance shed is expected to house county mechanics, sign shop, maintenance equipment, and salt and sand storage.
“It’s nice to have it in Britt if you need parts and incur less travel expenses,” said Sis Greiman. “The shed has been in Britt for a long time and this is just a different area for it. There is no real reason to move it to Duncan other than it being centrally located. We would still need a satellite shed in Britt.”
County Attorney Blake Norman reiterated that a fairly standard purchase agreement, similar to a real estate purchase agreement, is being completed with a stipulation for the seller to pay for surveying the property and conditions outlining what is necessary for the county’s anticipated land purchase and use. Borings will be completed on the property to provide soil samples and confirm that everything is suitable for building on the land.
“You’ve got water (service) there,” said supervisor Gary Rayhons of the proposed relocation site for the existing Britt maintenance shed. “If you have an emergency, the response time from Main Street in Britt is short.”
In other business:
• It was announced that the county bridge at 110th and Grand, about two miles west of Kanawha, reopened to traffic on Jan. 22. Permanent guardrails will still need to be installed on the new bridge in the spring along with other finishing work to formally complete the project. The bridge site had been closed to traffic since early August. Due to construction delays, more than $40,000 in liquidated damages could be collected from the contractor, Merryman Bridge Construction Company of Algona, for traffic and detour impacts and costs.
• After hearing from Bolton & Menk, supervisors scheduled a series of public hearings to start at 11 a.m. during its March 8 meeting. The hearings will pertain to engineer’s and commissioner’s reports on land annexation and reclassifications in Drainage Districts 3 and 4, Laterals 9 and 10.
