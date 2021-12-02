Hancock County private pesticide applicator course offered Feb. 10

The Hancock County Extension Office is offering private pesticide applicator continuing instruction.

Two sessions will be held in Garner at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the USDA Service Center, 255 U.S. Highway 69.

The fee for this program is $20. Hancock County accepts payment in the form of cash or check (made out to Hancock County Extension).

Pre-registration is required. To register online, visit https://iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eS9LPDhCdTsAHCS. Please call the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856 with any questions

