Hancock County prepares to remove heavy fuel tanks, install huge new generator

On May 17, Hancock County supervisors approved the recommendations of emergency management coordinator Andy Buffington on the disposition of existing fuel tanks and future placement of a new 200-kilowatt Kohler generator.
The generator will provide emergency service to the law enforcement and communications center as well as the courthouse.
Buffington said a big change is that P&P Electric in Webster City, an authorized Kohler dealer, provides area maintenance service. He said one of its technicians determined that the transfer switch that was initially ordered by the county will have too much of a lag, so the order will be changed to a less expensive switch that should prevent any issues. The P&P Electric tech will also install the new generator and transfer switch.
Buffington reiterated that removing two 2,000-gallon fuel tanks installed in 1992 and used by the existing generator will take some work. They are housed in thick concrete and are extremely heavy.
He advised that there should be outside interest in them and recommended the county put them up for bids, contingent on the buyer paying to load and then move them within 10 days. The county would pay to disconnect plumbing and concrete. Supervisors unanimously signed off on the recommendations.
Supervisors also agreed that the new diesel generator will be placed along the west wall of the Hancock County Law Enforcement Center in an ideal location for the approximately 4.5-foot by 13-foot generator that could stand 10 feet high. It will require little additional work for installation there, according to Buffington. The new generator will have a tank capacity of 758 gallons.
“It is considered a 48-hour tank if running full load,” Buffington said. “It’s not going to run full load. We will keep it full enough to run and change it out in the fall for healthier fuel. We’re not going to put 758 gallons in there.”
“It makes sense to put it right there, which is a mechanical area anyway,” said supervisor chair Gary Rayhons. Bushes, rock, and other landscaping will be removed and, while dimensions are yet to be determined, two concrete pads will eventually be poured for P&P’s installations.
In other business:
• Maintenance director Kevin Hoeft reported that courthouse basement plumbing “works great” with sewage no longer clogging after replacing everything with 4-inch pipes. A four-way joint and reduced three-inch diameter pipe was addressed below the basement men’s restroom floor. Concrete will be filled back in and restroom stalls reinstalled for now with remodeling still pending on the basement bathrooms.
• County Engineer Jeremy Purvis informed the Board that a stretch of 290th Street between Deer and Echo Avenues was back open to one-way traffic after concrete pipe was installed there. The portion of 290th Street, to the east of Deer Avenue, is anticipated to be closed into the week of May 24, depending on weather, as concrete there is being installed.
• Supervisors approved the $183,480 contract with Atura Architecture firm of Clear Lake for design and construction administration of a new county maintenance building in Britt. Purvis said soil borings were taken at the intended building site recently. They are being analyzed and reviewed.
Purvis said it will probably be a steel building and more expensive pre-cast could be an option that would go up quick and last longer. He noted that with rising materials costs, his department is staying under budget for the next fiscal year.
Atura has overseen similar building projects including the NIACOG transit facility and regional offices in Mason City, Gold Eagle Coop maintenance shop in Eagle Grove, and a Midas cog transit facility in Humboldt, among others.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.