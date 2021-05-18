Hancock County prepares to remove heavy fuel tanks, install huge new generator

On May 17, Hancock County supervisors approved the recommendations of emergency management coordinator Andy Buffington on the disposition of existing fuel tanks and future placement of a new 200-kilowatt Kohler generator.

The generator will provide emergency service to the law enforcement and communications center as well as the courthouse.

Buffington said a big change is that P&P Electric in Webster City, an authorized Kohler dealer, provides area maintenance service. He said one of its technicians determined that the transfer switch that was initially ordered by the county will have too much of a lag, so the order will be changed to a less expensive switch that should prevent any issues. The P&P Electric tech will also install the new generator and transfer switch.

Buffington reiterated that removing two 2,000-gallon fuel tanks installed in 1992 and used by the existing generator will take some work. They are housed in thick concrete and are extremely heavy.

He advised that there should be outside interest in them and recommended the county put them up for bids, contingent on the buyer paying to load and then move them within 10 days. The county would pay to disconnect plumbing and concrete. Supervisors unanimously signed off on the recommendations.