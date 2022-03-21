Hancock County prepares to join Landfill of North Iowa for rural recycling

Rural residents of Hancock County could soon be able to take their garbage and recycling items to the Landfill of North Iowa, located at 15942 Killdeer Avenue to the south and east of Clear Lake in adjacent Cerro Gordo County.

Supervisors unanimously approved sending a letter of intent to join the Landfill of North Iowa at their March 21 meeting. The county’s participation for trash and recycling of its rural residents only could begin soon after anticipated approval by the landfill’s board of directors in April or May.

Rural residents of the county would need to take recycling items to the landfill rather than a rural recycling collection site in the county, as in the past. The county's prior use of recycling containers in rural areas of the county, for residents to take items, had recently been suspended. There were issues with people disposing of non-recyclable materials at those rural recycling sites in Crystal Lake, Kanawha, Klemme, and Miller.

The former drop-off sites were oftentimes being filled with trash and items such as construction materials, electronics, and other hazardous materials. Waste Management had picked up recycling at the former sites on an as-needed basis. At the time, the county had to look at budget increases due to a significant increase in recycling pickups at several sites. The cost of curbside recycling pickup in rural areas also proved to be significant.

“It won’t be what it used to be with the dumpsters, but we can’t help that,” supervisor Sis Greiman said. “Those were getting out of control.”

Supervisors urge the county’s rural residents not to take items to the landfill yet as they continue to communicate with landfill officials. County officials are hoping that it will be finalized sometime in April or May. Supervisor chair Jerry Tlach estimated that county’s yearly costs could be about $100,000 for the landfill services.

“It will give us a place for our rural residents to take stuff, not only garbage but recycling,” supervisor Gary Rayhons said.

In the March 21 letter, Chair Tlach said that “it is the intent of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors to join the Landfill of North Iowa, as a resource for rural residents to utilize their services.”

Secondary roads projects

Supervisors approved resolutions approved the award of contracts for two large secondary roads projects. One of the projects is a bridge replacement on old Highway 18 near Hutchins, with supervisors accepting a $696,218 bid from Merryman Bridge Construction for the work.

County engineer Jeremy Purvis said construction could start soon, noting it would be in the vicinity of the projected route that RAGBRAI riders may be traveling in July.

Supervisors also signed off on a hot mix asphalt pavement replacement project, accepting a $1.7 million bid of Heartland Asphalt, Inc. Paving will be on 290th Street (B20) from the Kossuth County line (Ames Avenue) east to James Avenue. There will also be paving on 170th Street (B55) between Quail Avenue and Highway 69 with three-foot shoulders and rumble strips added to both side of the road. Purvis said the paving will take about 40 working days to complete. It is currently scheduled for August, but could happen sooner.

Purvis said the costs of both projects had risen during the past two months, so it was good to lock in the costs as prices for materials continue to rise.

Supervisors also approved the secondary road department hiring Cory Squier as second mechanic in the Britt shed, starting March 28, and promoting Cody Witte to dirt crew foreman, effective May 1.

In other business, supervisors informally agreed to remove a water fountain that is leaking and cannot be repaired in the law enforcement center basement. There is another working water fountain in the vicinity.

Maintenance supervisor Kevin Hoeft said that it is the lowest-cost option and could cost about $300 to remove. Then, a stainless steel cover would need to be ordered and installed, which would entail unknown additional costs not in the maintenance budget. He estimated that replacing the water cooler and fountain could cost between $3,000 and about $6,000. County officials will investigate to ensure there are no regulations or requirements that would prohibit removal of the water fountain before supervisors take final action.

County treasurer Deb Engstler requested supervisor approval of a $29,500 annual starting wage for a clerk position that she will be hiring.

“It would be nice to tell them in the interview what it will be,” Engstler said. “They deserve it, it’s a lot of work. I’d like to get somebody hired. I’d like to know.”

Supervisors Tlach and Rayhons both responded that the recommended starting wage seems a little high for a starting position. Engstler said that starting pay for the last person in the position was $27,500 and noted that it would be beneficial to get someone trained and avoid turnover in the position. Tlach raised the possibility of starting hourly compensation at $15.50 an hour for a probationary period and about $16 thereafter, or about $28,210.

“I’d like to know who you get first,” Tlach said. The board has not acted on the request at this time.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

