Hancock County prepares to get new Britt maintenance facility on Nov. 2 vote

“Prices never seem to back off,” Chair Gary Rayhons said. However, some supervisors, and county engineer Jeremy Purvis, expressed concerns that if the amount is set too high, it increases the risk of not passing.

“I’m okay with $4.6 million,” Rayhons said after further discussion. “I would like to see the 12 and 15-year numbers.”

Burger agreed to run 10, 12, and 15-year numbers for debt service related to the project and return for the 9 a.m. Sept. 3 special meeting of the board. Action on a resolution formalizing any referendum amount may be taken at that meeting.

Burger suggested that the county can infuse cash into the new maintenance shed project up front or save cash to help offset property taxes on it over time. She said the county might get “more bang for its buck” by utilizing property tax implementation of up to more than $8 million or $9 million for inclusion of other projects such as the law enforcement center HVAC and communications tower. In such a scenario, she said it could possibly result in an 86-cent or 61-cent tax levy over 10 or 15 years.