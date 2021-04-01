Hancock County prepares for expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

• Supervisors also approved a bid of $41,002 from In-Step Flooring in Kanawha for new carpet and installation on stairs and all three levels of the Hancock County Courthouse.

The chosen carpet design has dark gray/black carpet squares that should wear well and can be replaced in spots as necessary. Carpet will be rolled on the steps. Some areas to be carpeted include the supervisors meeting room, public hallways and offices of the auditor, recorder, assessor, county attorney, clerk of court, and treasurer. The courtroom is not slated for new carpet at this time.

Supervisor Sis Greiman said that she would like to see the new carpet installation underway with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. However, the work will probably be staggered as officials determine how to best have large objects moved for installation. Therefore, interior restoration work may also take place on weekends.

• County Engineer Jeremy Purvis announced the March 31 retirement of Gary Johnson from the secondary roads department after 22 years with the county and other department changes.