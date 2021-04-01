Hancock County prepares for expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Hancock County Supervisors extended the county's existing COVID-19 policy for another month on March 29 after receiving a COVID update from Hancock County Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington.
Buffington told supervisors that Hancock County and HCHS Community Health are continuing prime COVID-19 vaccination doses on Wednesdays and booster doses on Thursdays. He said Hancock County will also be conducting vaccination clinics for workers of more large employers, including Winnebago Industries.
"We're constantly looking at efficiency in our processes," said Buffington. "April 5, we're supposed to open to any (adult) that wants it, which is great."
Buffington said there is no evidence that the existing COVID-19 vaccines do not provide protection against emerging variant strains of the virus. He encouraged persons who are concerned to get vaccinated. They may call 641-843-5095 to get on a list with HCHS.
Buffington noted that after the COVID-19 vaccines become available to all county employees, some changes to the county's existing policy/Iowa Infectious Disease Action Plan for COVID-19 will be needed. Those changes could pertain to the use of personal time for county employees for COVID-related illness or quarantine as well as the removal of language related to vaccines not being available.
In other business:
• Supervisors also approved a bid of $41,002 from In-Step Flooring in Kanawha for new carpet and installation on stairs and all three levels of the Hancock County Courthouse.
The chosen carpet design has dark gray/black carpet squares that should wear well and can be replaced in spots as necessary. Carpet will be rolled on the steps. Some areas to be carpeted include the supervisors meeting room, public hallways and offices of the auditor, recorder, assessor, county attorney, clerk of court, and treasurer. The courtroom is not slated for new carpet at this time.
Supervisor Sis Greiman said that she would like to see the new carpet installation underway with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. However, the work will probably be staggered as officials determine how to best have large objects moved for installation. Therefore, interior restoration work may also take place on weekends.
• County Engineer Jeremy Purvis announced the March 31 retirement of Gary Johnson from the secondary roads department after 22 years with the county and other department changes.
Johnson has served as a maintenance equipment operator in Kanawha. Chad Lang, who is a maintenance equipment operator in Britt is transferring to Johnson's position in Kanawha. Andrew Ries, who is a maintenance equipment operator in Woden is transferring to Lang’s position in Britt.
A replacement is being sought by April 9 for the Woden opening. Purvis also announced the hire of Kyle Eden as a sign/maintenance equipment operator in Britt.
In addition, Purvis announced that permanent guardrails were being installed during the week of March 29 through April 2 on the county bridge at 110th and Grand, about two miles west of Kanawha The work, along with other finishing work and grass seeding, will formally complete the bridge project that has been delayed.
Supervisors also signed a proclamation for April Child Abuse Prevention Month and April 1 National Child Abuse Awareness Day.
