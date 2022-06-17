Hancock County orders equipment in advance of large HVAC project in Garner

Hancock County supervisors know supply chain delays are not getting any better and equipment prices are continuing to rise. So, they called a special for June 16 meeting where they approved paying $209,820 for three pieces of Trane equipment for the county’s upcoming HVAC construction project.

The project, estimated at a total cost of more than $2.2 million, will address all concerns with heating, cooling and ventilation at the county courthouse and law enforcement center. Supervisors also approved a separate $39,583 advance purchase of a boiler from Hydronic Energy, Inc.

The Trane equipment includes a new chiller for the courthouse, which now has an estimated lead time of 32 weeks for delivery, as well as an outdoor air unit to serve both buildings that could take at least 17 weeks to arrive and a condensing unit that will serve the LEC. The Trane equipment will be purchased through the State of Iowa’s OMNIA Partners program, which is a large cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. It connects thousands of public agencies and educational institutions with the world’s top suppliers.

Regarding when the project could be bid and started, Alex Matheson with consultant MODUS, said “basically, what we’re running into is that contractors are just too busy for the summer, so it would be better to do this in the fall. Contractors are more than willing to bid on this project and are very interested in it.” He recommended receiving bids in the fall for project work.

“January 1, if we don’t get things going, we’re going to see some pretty hefty price increases,” Matheson said.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons agreed, saying that have necessary materials and equipment on hand could make contractors all the more willing to bid on the project.

“They could come in and start setting the equipment right away and have the chiller in just in time for spring,” said Matheson, noting that the chiller unit could also be connected and operate with the current system, should there be any delays.

Supervisor Rayhons it would be good to avoid the kind of delays that were seen in receiving the county’s new emergency generator for the courthouse and LEC.

“You have an eight-month lead time as a reason to order and, frankly, the chiller is shot anyway,” County Attorney Blake Norman said. “

Matheson said that most of the equipment being ordered would not have to just sit, and could be used even before the full project commences. He noted that the boiler that will be replaced is near the end of its life cycle as well.

In other business, supervisors formally approved a resolution regarding a five-year payment installment contract on $100,445 in costs with the Landfill of North Iowa to become a member. Doing so will allow rural Hancock County residents to utilize the landfill’s services for garbage and recycling.

The operating agreement of the landfill requires the county to pay an upfront membership fee in addition to an annual operating fee. The landfill board allowed Hancock County to pay its membership fee through a five-year contract with annual payments of $20,089, due on July 1 of each year.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

