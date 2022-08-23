Hancock County officials welcome K9 Hola, thank retiring K9 Mach for service

Hancock County supervisors received introductions to the county’s youngest incoming worker, 15-month old female K9 Hola, at their Aug. 22 meeting in Garner.

Supervisors unanimously approved a conditional donation agreement with Tree Town Consultants LLC (Tree Town Kennels LLC) and Hancock County deputy/master K9 trainer Andy Klein for the county’s first female K9, according to Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes.

“Tree Town Kennels is Deputy Klein’s business,” Sheriff Gerdes said. “He hand-picked the dog.”

Klein’s hand-selection and personal training with the dog is very important, according to Sheriff Gerdes. Klein is a master trainer of law enforcement dogs, who has more than two decades of K9 experience. He has worked with a number of counties in Iowa, Minnesota, and beyond for their K9 needs.

“I’m excited to make the motion to consider the donation of Tree Town Kennels LLC,” said Supervisors Sis Greiman before a vote that was merely a formality. Sheriff Gerdes estimated the current value of the K9 donation at $7,500 to $10,000.

The affectionate Belgian Malinois was imported from Poland, according to Klein. She will start her personal schooling with him in early September.

“She’s super social,” said Klein as she rested her front paws on the leg of Supervisor Chairman Jerry Tlach. “She flew in two weeks ago from last Friday (Aug. 5). She’s very strong. They do a real good job getting socialized. By the end of September, she should be road worthy”

Klein also said “she’s very fast, built for speed.” He noted that it is great timing to get her on board with the department because her predecessor, Mach, has worked through some nerve issues due to a benign growth on his vestibulocochlear nerve that affects his balance, causes his head to tilt, and makes him nauseous. His condition has been treated with medication, but is cutting his service life short.

“Mach’s balance and perception get off,” Klein said. “She’ll be a nice replacement.”

Klein said Hola is up to about 50 pounds, but will still fill out a little more. Gerdes said that the plan is for Mach to retire soon, when Hola is ready.

Back on Feb. 7, supervisors unanimously approved of pursuing the donation of Klein's hand-picked law enforcement dog for the Sheriff’s Office. It included the four weeks of personal training by Klein of Tree Town Kennels in Forest City after about eight weeks of prior training at no charge.

A Hancock County K9 fund continued accepting public donations because of the ongoing need for things such as continued training, nutritional support, medical care, and equipment costs associated with the dog. No donations for the K9 program are used for salaries or any other budget items of the department.

The K9s are used to locate missing persons and fleeing criminals, to protect their handler and other officers, for narcotics detection, and numerous public relations programs such as meeting with school students and staff and community groups.

For nearly a decade, Mach took many pounds of illegal drugs off the streets, helped locate missing persons and fleeing criminals, and proved himself a valuable asset to the department. He continued to work despite his recent health challenges and helped make Hancock County a safer place for everyone, according to Gerdes.