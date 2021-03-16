Hancock County officials to assess alleged junk accumulation in Duncan

Hancock County officials are investigating allegations of eyesores and public nuisance properties in Duncan raised by two individuals during the March 15 public forum portion of the county supervisors meeting.
Hancock County Planning and Zoning Administrator Andy Buffington said a group of Duncan residents are citing concerns about possible health and safety concerns related to salvage items and other junk stockpiled on certain properties. It comes in advance of Duncan’s upcoming 120-year celebration.
Buffington said that basically any properties in Duncan with which people may have concerns are privately owned, so in his P&Z Administrator capacity he has offered to assess individual properties in the town, note his observations, and write letters to specific property owners addressing any concerns found. Any draft letters will be provided to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors to review and take any final actions.
“I’ll drive around town, looking at properties for any salvage, junk, or other things I notice that are not ordinary,” said Buffington. “We are just going to look and see what is going on and assess whether there is anything affecting safety and health. It would be things like vermin or water collecting for mosquitoes. We will look at everything in hopes of opening up a conversation.”
County Attorney Blake Norman said that nuisance is difficult for governments to establish and enforce and that he would check and report back to supervisors of any possible ordinance requirements pertaining to health and safety, junk vehicles, vehicle parts, vermin, or other things. Norman said county officials can enforce staying off county right-of-way spaces, so that will be assessed as well.
Norman informed supervisors his review of ordinances for unincorporated townships simply may not provide the solutions people are seeking, but he will look into it and report back.
Norman and Buffington noted that the concerns raised are not problems that the county has ignored as there are typically not clear-cut solutions from a nuisance standpoint. They said the county cannot target individuals indiscriminately.
Supervisor Sis Greiman confirmed that the county has sent letters to some property owners there upon hearing of similar concerns in past years, with some success and less success.
Buffington did say he does not feel it is his place to pass judgment on people. However, the county has been asked to help by looking into the concerns. He said he will begin to assess properties in Duncan on March 17 by looking for things that are well out-of-the ordinary and could be health and safety or public property issues.
Buffington said he will look only to address specific concerns that are assessed and not respond to everyone. He said that based on past results of similar concerns in Duncan, he would expect to get at least 75 to 80 percent compliance just by sending out letters.
“What is offensive to one person might not be to another,” said Buffington. “Maybe to some people something is an eyesore. Generally, I think people want to be good neighbors.”
