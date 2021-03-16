Hancock County officials to assess alleged junk accumulation in Duncan

Norman informed supervisors his review of ordinances for unincorporated townships simply may not provide the solutions people are seeking, but he will look into it and report back.

Norman and Buffington noted that the concerns raised are not problems that the county has ignored as there are typically not clear-cut solutions from a nuisance standpoint. They said the county cannot target individuals indiscriminately.

Supervisor Sis Greiman confirmed that the county has sent letters to some property owners there upon hearing of similar concerns in past years, with some success and less success.

Buffington did say he does not feel it is his place to pass judgment on people. However, the county has been asked to help by looking into the concerns. He said he will begin to assess properties in Duncan on March 17 by looking for things that are well out-of-the ordinary and could be health and safety or public property issues.

Buffington said he will look only to address specific concerns that are assessed and not respond to everyone. He said that based on past results of similar concerns in Duncan, he would expect to get at least 75 to 80 percent compliance just by sending out letters.

“What is offensive to one person might not be to another,” said Buffington. “Maybe to some people something is an eyesore. Generally, I think people want to be good neighbors.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

