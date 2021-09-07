Hancock County officials sign letter of intent for ISG pipeline inspection

Hancock County supervisors unanimously agreed on Sept. 7 to a sign letter of intent with ISG for inspection services on a carbon-capture pipeline proposed to run across Iowa and four other Midwest states.
“We did the inspection for 13 of 18 counties when the Dakota Access pipeline came through Iowa,” said Tiffany Kruizenga of ISG.
She said Hancock County will only be responsible for paying pass-through charges related to inspections.
“ISG will send an invoice and you (Hancock County) will then invoice the pipeline company,” she said. “Once they pay you, then you pay us. We will contact the company to see why if it is past 45 days on a payment, and we will wait until you get paid by them. ISG won’t get paid by you.”
Both ISG officials and Hancock County supervisors have stated it is important for county officials to have an inspection representative available at upcoming informational meetings about the proposed project in the upcoming weeks. One of the upcoming meetings to be overseen by the Iowa Utilities Board will begin at 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the Viaduct Center, 255 Highway 69 South, Garner.
The meetings will provide information to landowners and the public about a carbon dioxide pipeline of Summit Carbon Solutions, which cites a proposed carbon capture and storage project in Iowa and four other states. It is known as the Midwest Carbon Express. This project proposes to partner with ethanol plants in the five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquefied carbon dioxide to North Dakota for deep underground storage.
Kruizenga said the signed letter of intent is not a contract, which would be finalized later, and that ISG would not charge the county for being available to meet with people and answer questions at the public meetings. She said that comes with signing the letter of intent.
County Engineer Jeremy Purvis asked if ISG had any idea of associated costs or other information related to the proposed pipeline.
“We have no idea at this time what it might cost,” she said. “It will be a pass-through expense that won’t cost the county anything.”
Kruizenga noted that more information should be available after the public hearings, which kick off on Sept. 13 in Hardin and Story Counties. She said ISG will update county officials as soon as it has updates in order to help with the county’s budget requirements.
“I’d rather have some sort of representation at that (Sept. 28) meeting,” supervisor chair Gary Rayhons said.
Sis Greiman asked if anything is binding about the letter of intent to which Kruizenga replied that if county officials should change their decision prior to the contract signing, ISG simply would no longer represent them.
“This is not a contract,” county attorney Blake Norman said. “It actually says that in the letter.”
Greiman noted that county officials have not been provided much information about this proposed pipeline project.
“An environmental pipeline company may do things differently in some respects,” Kruizenga said. “This is carbon, not an oil or natural gas pipeline. They will probably at least provide an understanding of the process and timeline at the meeting. I don’t know if they will give miles or route.”
She also alerted supervisors that this is not a “check-in type of project” and that once construction begins, it will likely continue 6-7 days per week for 10 hours a day. S
he cited the need to quickly address all pipeline regulations and requirements, agricultural/environmental land restoration concerns, and soil and tile disruptions. She said the latter is really particular to individual landowners and the agreements that they may enter into prior to work proceeding on any such project.
The IUB will also hold a virtual informational meeting that will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 for those unable to attend a series of in-person meetings to be held at various locations across the state. More details and virtual registration information for this meeting will be posted on the IUB’s online hearing and meeting calendar. Information about this proposed pipeline project will also be available on the IUB website at iub.iowa.gov.
Written comments or objections to the proposed pipeline can be filed electronically using the IUB’s Open Docket Comment Form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. HLP-2021-0001, 1375 E. Court Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50319.
