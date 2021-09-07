Hancock County officials sign letter of intent for ISG pipeline inspection

Hancock County supervisors unanimously agreed on Sept. 7 to a sign letter of intent with ISG for inspection services on a carbon-capture pipeline proposed to run across Iowa and four other Midwest states.

“We did the inspection for 13 of 18 counties when the Dakota Access pipeline came through Iowa,” said Tiffany Kruizenga of ISG.

She said Hancock County will only be responsible for paying pass-through charges related to inspections.

“ISG will send an invoice and you (Hancock County) will then invoice the pipeline company,” she said. “Once they pay you, then you pay us. We will contact the company to see why if it is past 45 days on a payment, and we will wait until you get paid by them. ISG won’t get paid by you.”

Both ISG officials and Hancock County supervisors have stated it is important for county officials to have an inspection representative available at upcoming informational meetings about the proposed project in the upcoming weeks. One of the upcoming meetings to be overseen by the Iowa Utilities Board will begin at 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the Viaduct Center, 255 Highway 69 South, Garner.