Hancock County officials moving quickly toward constitutional county status

Based on their Dec. 6 meeting comments, Hancock County supervisors are likely to approve a resolution designating Hancock County as a constitutional county on Dec. 13, rather than simply declaring it a second amendment sanctuary county.

More than two dozen guests packed the supervisors’ meeting room to listen, comment, and ask questions about where the second amendment sanctuary petition, filed by Bud Jermeland and other Hancock County residents on Nov. 22, is headed.

Attorney Jim Wetterling of Garner said that state rights and citizens’ constitutional rights have been infringed upon for many years. He said it will only get worse if pre-emptive actions at the local and state level are not taken now. He said all God-ordained rights are under attack.

“This is way bigger than the second amendment,” Wetterling said, “It has gotten so far outside the cardboard box the founders set for state rights. There is also a huge attack on free speech. This is not conspiracy theory. The World Economic Forum has openly promoted a great reset that’s essentially world government. We need to fight back.”

A woman who did not identify herself said it is fear mongering. She said that supervisors should continue to work on issues applicable to the county such as drainage and economic development rather than try to circumvent federal and state laws for a problem that doesn’t exist. She said such matters should be left to the federal government.

John Johnson of Britt said that parents who speak at local school board meetings are winding up on FBI watch lists. He noted means by which the first, fourth and sixth amendments are also being assaulted. Johnson maintained that the federal government seeks to take control of elections and remove the Electoral College system.

“We need to take back local control and fight back now,” Johnson said.

District 8 State Representative Terry Baxter of Garner, much like Senator Dennis Guth (R-District 4) argued on Nov. 22, cited the importance of local governments putting backing behind a state constitutional amendment, which could pass through the Iowa Legislature in the 2022 session.

“Pre-emptive measures have become a big issue,” Baxter said. “It would support that amendment. At the state level, it is very important to put something there.”

Baxter noted that if something were put into effect at the federal level, without state and local actions on the issue, “your local law enforcement officers would have to go and take guns from friends. If something should happen there, we should have some hedge of protection.”

Baxter cited a need for the amendment to the Iowa Constitution. He said this is so its language cannot be interpreted as not granting citizens the right to keep and bear arms while giving only ownership and protection of private property rights. He further said that, as it exists now, far-left factions may deem that only official/federal military, and not any citizen militia, should have the right to bear arms.

“My opinion of this has been brought up,” supervisor and former board chair Sis Greiman said. “We’ve had conversations and we’ve talked with the county attorney about this. I’ve researched this and many other counties have what’s done what’s called a ‘constitutional county.’ The second amendment is extremely important to have, but other amendments are important as well. A constitutional county is all encompassing. Once they start infringing on one right, there could be another and another.”

Current Chair Gary Rayhons echoed Greiman’s sentiment.

“I would lean toward being a constitutional county,” Rayhons said, noting what that could look like. “The county will not enact on or enforce any laws that will infringe on the rights of citizens under the constitution and bill of rights. I think that would be the way to go.”

Rayhons said Hancock County did not yet have final language for a vote. However, a link to draft language to be discussed by the board, with possible action at its next meeting, is planned to be made available with its Dec. 13 meeting agenda at www.hancockcountyia.org/board-of-supervisors.

Rayhons and Greiman both noted that it is a matter of upholding the oath of office they took as public servants. They thanked commenters on both sides of the political aisle for their engagement in civil conversation of the issues.

Supervisors further discussed another global issue that has trickled down from the national to local level with impacts pending for Hancock County landowners. The issue of carbon capture and transportation for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed hazardous liquid pipeline jetting across Hancock County.

“It is individuals whose land they’re cutting across that have the biggest contractual agreement with them,” Greiman said to guests during a public forum. “So, you have to make your concerns known. It is my understanding that you must send your objections to the Iowa Utilities Board at least 10 days prior to that (public evidentiary) hearing.”

“Depending on the route, if your drainage district is affected, it does affect you,” Rayhons told landowners present at the meeting. Supervisors noted that if the pipeline route through Hancock County is approved by regulators, a county inspector will be present onsite at all times and that county engineer Jeremy Purvis should be very involved as well.

One landowner noted that plastic tiles can be snapped, dragged, and not immediately discovered. He maintained there should be a longer window for mitigating problems stemming from pipeline construction and providing compensation to landowners.

“We’re going to express in our letter to the IUB, our concerns about drainage tiles and eminent domain,” Greiman said. “It’s a privately owned company and I think that’s what a lot of people are opposed to as well. If it was a public utility company we benefitted from, it might be a little more palatable.”

Supervisors cited a lack of communications on crossing county roads, open ditches, and drainage district tile lines recently, despite two meetings with Summit Carbon Solutions officials. They reached a consensus to put their concerns in the form of written comments to the IUB.

Written comments or objections to the proposed pipeline can be filed electronically using the IUB’s Open Docket Comment Form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. HLP-2021-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319.

The public evidentiary hearing would be held sometime after a proper permit petition is filed, which is anticipated early as early as January 2022, according to SCS company officials in a Nov. 15 meeting with county supervisors.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

