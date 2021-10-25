Hancock County officials discuss new $1.5 million communications tower

On Oct. 25, Hancock County emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington requested supervisors' funding approval of more than $1.52 million for a new county communications tower.

The most recent Motorola price quote is about $137,000 more than its prior quote for the new tower just two months ago, according to Buffington.

"If this is a project you want to move forward for the county benefit, it's not going to get any cheaper," Buffington said to supervisors. "This is the first time I've asked for something that's a really significant amount of money. I don't like to spend money. If I didn't think we needed this, I wouldn't ask for it."

Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes agreed, saying it is one of three primary essentials for law enforcement: 1) firearms, 2) vests, and 3) reliable radio/communications.

"It's something you use every day," Gerdes said. "We use it daily; EMS uses it daily."

Buffington cited areas of Britt, Garner, and areas in between where radios are "bonking" at times on the existing patched system.

"They're not communicating with the tower when that happens," Buffington said. "That's not acceptable. Does it happen every day - no. It would be a long-term investment in the county."

Buffington noted that the new communications system would also require annual maintenance and upgrades, and those costs could come from the communications budget. He estimated annual maintenance costs at about $40,000 and cited E-911 state funds stemming from a 911 surcharge (not county taxes) that could help fund it each year.

He noted that the county receives about $125,000 to $130,000 in wireless surplus funds annually and that a hope is that continues to grow because it supports critical communications needs. Buffington cited bonding and American Rescue Plan Act funds as possibilities to help fund the project as the board and department heads debated whether it would qualify under ARPA and whether it is directly related to COViD-19 restraints.

Supervisors unanimously agreed to revisit the issue in November and placed it on the Nov. 8 meeting agenda. They will need to make a decision prior to December 16 after which time a $428,431 discount will become void and the project price would rise to $1,952,567, according to Buffington.

The proposed location is on the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 18 and Oak Avenue (just east of Duncan).

"It's a great location," Buffington said. "For on-site/portable coverage, it gives great coverage county wide."

Buffington encouraged supervisors to discuss the issue with constituents prior to taking it up again in November.

"We may have more members of the public here to address it (on Nov. 8)," supervisor Sis Greiman said.

"I hope so," Buffington said. "I know there are other projects, but I feel this is a priority."

Speer Financial, which is contracted with the county to assist with bond funding for a number of upcoming large projects, has advised supervisors that a voter referendum is not required to fund a new communications tower with general obligation bonds.

Buffington has said previously that it would be a self-supporting tower with no guy wires and it would be part of a statewide E-911 emergency communications network, with service still available if the site goes down. He also said the tower would have “microwave shots” to towers in Winnebago and Cerro Gordo Counties.

A new communications tower is one of a number of priority upgrade projects that county officials are planning, including a new heating, cooling, and ventilation system for the Hancock County Law Enforcement Center.

Supervisors did approve $1,400 for a new water fountain in the courthouse basement, requested by Blake Norman, who said it will be a refrigerated fountain. The maintenance department will install it.

"The one we have is probably 30 to 40 years old," Norman said.

Funds are also available for the drinking fountain purchase from the maintenance department budget. Norman estimated water service would cost between $50 and $100 monthly and the purchase will quickly pay for itself.

In other business:

Supervisors unanimously approved the reappointment of Jason Lackore as Hancock County weed commissioner for 2022.

County engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that the secondary roads department will be filling the salt bunker in Miller during the week of Nov. 1 and then ordering more salt in preparation for winter. Purvis also said that Heartland Asphalt will be completing patch work on county roads during early November.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

