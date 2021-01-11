Hancock County nears land purchase for future secondary roads shop

Hancock County is moving forward with plans to purchase approximately 10 acres of property on the northeast edge of Britt where the county hopes to build a new secondary roads maintenance facility in the future.

On Jan. 11, Hancock County Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution establishing final consideration of the property purchase to take place during a public hearing on Jan. 25.

Supervisors retreated to closed session in prior meetings regarding the possible land purchase and Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman has been involved in negotiations regarding the sale of the property. Norman told supervisors that he recommends moving forward with effort to purchase the land under a standard purchase agreement.

The approved resolution legal description states that Hancock County is reviewing an approximate 10-acre tract of land owned by Unicover, Inc., located at Britt Corps Lands Tract SW, SW Sec 27 T96N R25W, in its entirety as well as 2.4 acres from Irregular Tract SE, SW South of Old Highway 18 and North of Abandoned Railroad Sec 27 T96N R25W, in Hancock County.

Unicover would pay for the property being surveyed as part of the purchase agreement.