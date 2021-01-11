Hancock County nears land purchase for future secondary roads shop

Hancock County is moving forward with plans to purchase approximately 10 acres of property on the northeast edge of Britt where the county hopes to build a new secondary roads maintenance facility in the future.
On Jan. 11, Hancock County Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution establishing final consideration of the property purchase to take place during a public hearing on Jan. 25.
Supervisors retreated to closed session in prior meetings regarding the possible land purchase and Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman has been involved in negotiations regarding the sale of the property. Norman told supervisors that he recommends moving forward with effort to purchase the land under a standard purchase agreement.
The approved resolution legal description states that Hancock County is reviewing an approximate 10-acre tract of land owned by Unicover, Inc., located at Britt Corps Lands Tract SW, SW Sec 27 T96N R25W, in its entirety as well as 2.4 acres from Irregular Tract SE, SW South of Old Highway 18 and North of Abandoned Railroad Sec 27 T96N R25W, in Hancock County.
Unicover would pay for the property being surveyed as part of the purchase agreement.
The Jan. 25 public hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting room in Garner. The property purchase and the proposed agreement, including a $200,000 warranty deed will be discussed.
Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis noted that the property purchase would be a future benefit to the county, providing needed additional space for his department’s operations.
“This will house our mechanics, sign shop, maintenance equipment, and salt and sand storage,” said Purvis.
In other business:
• Supervisors approved the appointments of Jim Nieman and Wendell Davison to the Hancock County Zoning Commission.
• The Board set a 10 a.m. Feb. 8 time for the opening of bids and awarding of a contract for Drainage District 174 open ditch repairs.
• Supervisors again approved a monthly postponement of the Winnebago County Tax Sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most counties across Iowa have been postponing the sale since last summer.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.