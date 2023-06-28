Hancock County supervisors are getting closer to having a drainage infrastructure locate agreement with Summit Carbon Solutions. Attorney Brian Yung of Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung & Engler provided supervisors with an update on its progress at their June 26 meeting.

The latest proposal will now be provided to the company for its feedback, according to Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders. She noted county officials are working with Summit on an agreement as a result of its request for assistance in locating potentially impacted drainage structures in the county. It is in anticipation of future Iowa Utilities Board permit approval for Summit’s proposed CO2 pipeline that would cross Hancock County.

The IUB has scheduled the public evidentiary hearing for Summit’s proposed hazardous liquid pipeline to begin on Aug. 22 in IUB Docket No. HLP-2021-0001. It will be held at the Cardiff Event Center, 3232 First Avenue South in Fort Dodge. A recent IUB news release notes that a video livestream will be provided for the entire hearing, allowing landowners and others who are unable to attend in person to observe the hearing remotely. At the evidentiary hearing, the IUB will hear evidence in favor of or opposing the proposed pipeline.

A number of landowners, state legislators, and advocacy groups have publicly questioned the IUB scheduling the hearing as soon as August, citing a conflict with fall harvest time and the need for landowners who are challenging eminent domain to be adequately heard. Some county officials in Iowa also recently called upon the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to impose a moratorium on the construction of carbon pipelines while the PHMSA considers new rules for the unique hazardous liquid pipelines.

In prior meetings with Hancock County supervisors, Summit representatives have maintained that comparing notes with county officials is vital to ensure accuracy of the county-level GPS drain tile information related to the proposed pipeline construction project. They’ve noted drainage infrastructure in the county can be better protected on the front side, especially when construction will include boring under county roads and crossing open drainage ditches.

Hinders reiterated that county officials continue to be concerned about the county not being left to foot the bill for any associated costs, even in the short-term.

“The county would need to be paid for all work,” Hinders said. “If we start digging and find things that are not in good condition, Summit must be responsible for all costs.”

Hancock County’s latest version of the proposed drainage infrastructure locate agreement with Summit includes indemnification/hold harmless and reimbursement sections. In addition to all costs and fees associated with the infrastructure crossing location work, the reimbursement section would require Summit to pay all fees or costs associated with necessary administrative and engineering as well as costs for agreement preparation, including attorneys’ fees. Currently, it would also require Summit to provide payment to county drainage districts within 30 days of receipt for each work invoice.

Under the proposed agreement, in no event would the drainage district be liable for injuries or damages alleged to be caused by its performance of the infrastructure location work or in supplying information pursuant to the agreement. After the district’s best efforts to provide accurate information, Summit would assume ultimate responsibility to verify the precise location, size, and depth of drainage infrastructure at crossing locations. Summit would be liable for any damage, interference, or obstruction to district infrastructure caused by its crossings of drainage infrastructure during construction, including all costs of repair or reconstruction of drainage infrastructure.

With the agreement still in a process of being finalized, Hinders said it could still be a while until supervisors approve it in its final form. She roughly estimated sometime in August as a possibility.

However, supervisors did approve an agreement between Hancock County and Bolton & Menk, for engineering services associated with drainage district utility installation and inspection.

In another drainage matter, Collin Klingbeil of Jacobson-Westergard informed supervisors that two additional land parcels should be annexed in drainage district 66. A drain intake was missed in a prior inspection that preceded an annexation and assessment process in the district.

The recommendation comes after a follow-up visual inspection that confirmed an underground culvert and water flowing from west to east to the additionally impacted land. It involves an acreage and land located around the acreage north of 120th Street, just south and east of the intake.

"We're going to have to start that process all over again," Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders said. "It's not a good situation."

Hinders said drainage assessment on property taxes generally goes out by August with payment due by the end of September. County officials are in the process of determining if they can assess landowners this year or if they need to wait until 2024. She expressed optimism that much of the process could still be completed this year in August, followed by a September or October hearing.

County insurance renewal

Supervisors approved the county’s annual insurance renewal with the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool for the upcoming year, signing forms including a commitment to membership.

As was the case last June, Tom Christianson of Jaspersen Insurance discussed continuing insurance cost challenges.

“We were very fortunate in that we were not directly impacted by Deracho,” Christianson said. A Deracho is a widespread windstorm event like the one that largely hit the lower two-thirds of Iowa in 2020. Christianson cited unprecedented underwriting losses of some other large insurers. He tied the frequency and intensity of storms to the increase in weather-related losses.

The county has a builder’s risk line as part of its insurance policy this year, due to its multiple construction projects. Christianson said those will be converted back to the property section, noting the county’s new communication tower would be reclassified soon after its recent completion.

The board approved resolutions with inter-fund operational transfers and budget appropriations for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Included are periodic transfers from the general basic fund to the conservation fund (not to exceed $424,000), from the rural services fund to the secondary road fund (not to exceed $2,347,729), and from the Mokry Trust fund to the general basic fund (not to exceed $30,000).

The total of more than $17.7 million in appropriations include the board of supervisors $261,471, county auditor $643,727, county treasurer $543,348, county attorney $314,795, county sheriff $1,921,360, county recorder $234,090, township officers $14,453, sanitary disposal services $98,000, secondary roads $6,583,010, veterans affairs $55,766, conservation board $575,087, public health services $306,577, social services $44,375, medical examiner $33,000, district court $1,300, communications $514,099, fairgrounds $34,500, libraries $140,000, general services $455,960, data processing $330,000, zoning commission $8,820, home care health services $31,200, law enforcement center $15,000, mental health administration $2,000, juvenile probation $17,500, emergency management $63,488, capital projects $1,588,114, and non-departmental $2,898,643.

Supervisors also approved a resolution appointing Ann Hinders as Deputy Auditor and Elizabeth Mullenbach as Clerk to the Auditor, effective on July 1.