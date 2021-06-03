Hancock County natives receive degrees from Iowa State University

Hancock County natives received degrees from Iowa State University in Ames on May 7 and 8. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option due to COVID-19.
Britt - Anna Chizek, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Nicholas Hunt, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy; Natasha Peterson, Master of Science, Gerontology.
Corwith - Justin Nall, Bachelor of Science, History.
Garner - Keegan Clark, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design; Hannah Lau, Bachelor of Science, Child, Adult, and Family Services, Summa Cum Laude; Kaylee Mahlstedt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; Courtney Pletcher, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health; Conner Shaw, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; Grady Umbarger, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies.
Kanawha - Zachary Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering.