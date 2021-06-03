 Skip to main content
Hancock County natives receive degrees from Iowa State University
Hancock County natives receive degrees from Iowa State University

Hancock County natives received degrees from Iowa State University in Ames on May 7 and 8. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option due to COVID-19.

Britt - Anna Chizek, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Nicholas Hunt, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy; Natasha Peterson, Master of Science, Gerontology.

Corwith - Justin Nall, Bachelor of Science, History.

Garner - Keegan Clark, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design; Hannah Lau, Bachelor of Science, Child, Adult, and Family Services, Summa Cum Laude; Kaylee Mahlstedt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; Courtney Pletcher, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health; Conner Shaw, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; Grady Umbarger, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies.

Kanawha - Zachary Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering.

Iowa State University
