Hancock County mulls inspection requirement for carbon-capture pipeline

Del Val said that the pipeline inspection would be required under Iowa Code chapter 479B.20. He noted that ISG’s inspection services would be a pass-through cost and that “day rates” would be established for ISG inspectors working on the project.

Jim Legge, a potentially impacted area landowner, said he had learned about the pipeline project about two weeks prior.

“How can I be assured every tile is going to get fixed properly,” Legge said. “You should not undercut tile. One concern I have is what actual tile expertise do you have?”

Del Val noted that ISG has experienced pipeline inspectors and thoroughly documents and photographs all things relating to tile issues and concerns. He also said that the IUB requires counties to submit a report on tile repairs and that those tile repairs must be “the same or better than the original tile.”

“ISG does county drainage engineering for six or seven counties in northwest Iowa, with an office in Storm Lake,” Del Val said. “We have previous project experience with tile lines.”

Supervisors decided they want additional time to study the issue and all options. They tabled any action on hiring an inspection firm for the proposed pipeline project until their Sept. 6 weekly meeting.