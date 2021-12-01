Hancock County mulls courthouse construction projects, how to pay for them

In a special meeting on Dec. 1, projects manager Scott Allen and Annamarie Snider of OPN Architects provided study report findings to Hancock County supervisors on the 1899 Garner courthouse exterior and water infiltration issues, recommended repairs, and designs for an east side vestibule addition.

The assessment confirms storm water entering the building on the north elevation in the auditor’s office and the boiler room in the basement. OPN placed a $108,088 price tag on the first of four separate projects, which would address the pressing water concerns. Although supervisors delayed any official actions, there was a general consensus on resolving the water issues first. OPN said this construction project would entail roof replacement as well as masonry and courthouse northwest tower brick repair. It could begin by April 2022 and be substantially completed by July 2022.

“The top priority is where our courthouse is being infringed upon by water near the auditor’s office,” supervisor Sis Greiman said. "We have need and want and that’s definitely a need.”

Snider noted that no windows need to be replaced in the first project, saying some glass panel and sealant replacement and should be sufficient. The study did find that the tower roof is susceptible to ponding water until roof pitch and scupper heights are adjusted. Water is running down the front of the building, causing accumulation of black bio-growth, according to Allen.

“The stone itself is in good shape, but the joints have allowed water to enter the building,” Allen said. He said that some tuck-pointing will need to be done before resealing and mitigating the water issues.

Supervisors grappled with how to pay for three other projects, saying they should have funding for an OPN estimated $484,377 ADA accessible vestibule project that is third in its timeline, with construction targeted for 2023 by the design firm. It would entail a largely glass-walled design for the ground-level entrance, with a brick front facing east. It would ease congestion issues and focus on achieving increased resistance to the penetration of cold and wind into the building.

Snider cited a separation with glass as a means of not drawing undue attention to a new brick front on the vestibule, which would be color matched to the historic courthouse exterior.

“That’s why the vestibule is multi-glass. It’s showing that it’s two distinct structures. It’s quite a bit bigger,” county attorney Blake Norman said of the proposed new entryway, noting it would be about 14-1/2 feet wide when persons in wheelchairs can barely get around now. “This will open that all up, so you don’t have that (congestion).”

The vestibule is also planned with space for a metal detector, if needed.

“It’s just in case the state ever mandated it or if this board decided it wanted it,” Norman said.

Allotted space, plus a minimum electrical facility, for possible future electric car charging stations in OPN's parking lot plans were not necessarily seen as a needed by all officials.

“We’ll just run cords from the DC generator we’re going to put in for backup,” quipped Chair Gary Rayhons.

It was one of several recommendations from OPN intended to avoid unnecessary digging up of prior project(s) areas and replication of work, including a portion of sidewalk outside of the new vestibule that could present grade issues if an estimated $960,798 exterior restoration project is not completed first. It would entail tuck pointing and repair of existing limestone and brick masonry, new gutters, downspouts and flashings, plus additional roof replacement.

“We’re talking about probably a 15-foot section of sidewalk,” Norman said. “You could go back and redo it. That’s not a huge expense.”

But that would require at least a small portion of another project, estimated at $1.238 million by OPN, to be completed first on the building's northeast corner. That larger project is recommended to be done in tandem with the vestibule project and includes below-grade waterproofing of the courthouse, which OPN finds as necessary. It also includes many related parking lot changes and additional exterior site and grade work, and new exterior lighting.

Four of five ADA-accessible parking spots would be located near the new vestibule entrance with one of two such spots remaining outside of the law enforcement center. More green space was also recommended immediately surrounding the courthouse, without loss of parking spaces.

“There is no (below-grade) waterproofing on the building,” Allen said. “There might have been at one time and it deteriorated.”

Supervisors sought to bring the county's selected bonding agent Maggie Burger of Speer Financial into the fray for its decision on the higher cost project. They planned to continue to discuss budgeting of the courthouse projects as well as estimated $1.6 million new communications tower and $2 million new HVAC projects at their Dec. 6 meeting, and possibly the following week. Greiman cited concerns about not knowing whether American Rescue Plan Act (COVID-19 recovery) funds might be used for certain projects.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

