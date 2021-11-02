Hancock County maintenance shed measure misses 60 percent super majority

Hancock County voters did not provide the 60-percent super majority needed for the county's proposed new maintenance facility bond referendum to pass on Nov. 2.

Of 1,661 votes cast,914 (55.03 percent) supported the project that was not to exceed $4.6 million. The other 747 voting against the measure accounted for 44.97 percent of the votes cast.

The new building was planned for construction at 1020 Diagonal Street in Britt to replace the existing Britt maintenance building, 378 Second Street NW.

In Britt city races, incumbent mayor Ryan Arndorfer defeated Jay Ryerson 197 (54.42 percent) to 162 (44.75 percent). Ashley Weiss received 277 votes (56.42 percent) and Chad Luecht 207 votes (42.16 percent) for Britt City Council. Each candidate secured one of two at-large council seats.

City race results in Forest City include Ron Holland taking the contested Ward 1 council seat with 98 votes (62.03 percent). He defeated Brandon Cink, who received 57 votes (36.08 percent).

Brad Buffington received 80 votes (97.56 percent) to keep a council seat in Ward 2 in an uncontested race.

Two Forest City at-large council seats came down to write-in votes with no candidates filing papers to be on the ballot by the election deadline. There were 367 write-in votes cast, but the winners of the two seats were not immediately declared.

In addition, 44 write-in votes were cast for an open Ward 3 seat with the winner not immediately declared.

"The election is kind of scary here," said Forest City administrator/city clerk Daisy Huffman. "There are three seats that are write-ins. Unofficially, AJ Welch and Marcia Tweeten both inquired at City Hall about running write-in campaigns. There may be others, but those are the ones I knew about."

Huffman said Tony Mikes did not get his paperwork in to be on the ballot, but told her he was running a write-in campaign.

For Forest City Community School District 1 Director, Eric Kingland and Beth Clouse secured seats with 614 votes (37.3 percent) and 642 votes (39.0 percent), respectively. They both edged out Andrew Fedders' 377 votes (22.90 percent).

David Reese defeated Rick Wiley by a 639 (67.55 percent) to 305 (32.24 percent) vote count. Troy J. Thompson, running unopposed for District 2 Director, received 922 votes (99.68 percent).

The Forest City School District’s Revenue Purpose Statement was approved with 747 voters (78.8 percent) signing off on the measure while 201 voted against it (21.2 percent).

Its approval will allow the district to continue to access future funds made available through Iowa Legislature’s extension of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, commonly known as a one-cent sales tax.

The SAVE funds are used in long-range planning for items such as technology updates, repairs, and building and renovation projects.

In the West Hancock Community School District, Jay Burgardt received 330 votes (61.) percent to top Jennifer Weiland's 210 votes (38.82 percent) for a District 3 Director seat.

Other uncontested results in the district included: Jon Harle with 480 votes (98.97 percent) for an at-large seat, Jennifer Bixel with 482 votes (99.79 percent) to take an at-large seat, Angela Johnson with 461 votes (99.35 percent) in District 1, and Kevin Wilson with 488 votes (99.39 percent) in District 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0