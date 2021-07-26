Hancock County maintenance director, supervisors mull fix for LEC AC/heat

County maintenance head Kevin Hoeft has been doing all he can to keep a decades old cooling and heating system serving the Hancock County Law Enforcement Center working sufficiently during recent hot weather.
Hoeft informed supervisors on July 26 that coils, pipes, and potentially other parts are dirty and clogged, restricting air flow. Temperature and humidity have not been staying cool and dry, but Hoeft has power washed and acid-cleaned coils inside and opened the clogged air handler unit to address what he can.
Maintenance efforts dropped the temperature back below 75 degrees as of July 26, but the issue is far from fully addressed. A dehumidifier has been added to the building to take some pressure off the heating and cooling system. Hoeft told supervisors he does not have a price tag for cleaning, repair, or replacement of parts at this time.
Hoeft said there may be an option to have heat and cooling coils replaced or removed and professionally cleaned, but they would have to soak in acid for at least several days. He noted that pipes and other parts appear just as dirty and clogged for restricting proper air flow, which could also impact heating come fall and winter.
"Kevin has done an amazing job doing everything he can," county emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington said. "It's down to 74 (degrees) and it feels like paradise right now."
However, Buffington suggested that supervisors may want to consider the possibility of a new heating/cooling system if it is a high-cost short-term fix. County Attorney Blake Norman suggested it be treated as a repair with the whole system being professionally evaluated at as soon as possible.
The problem is that few companies may be available to come quickly to assess it fully during the height of the summer cooling season. Hoeft noted that he and his staff may not be able to repair and maintain a new all-electronic system themselves.
Supervisors suggested allotting the maintenance department up to $20,000 authorization for repairs, asking to meet if larger issues exist. Hoeft maintained he would keep working on the issues internally and coordinating with repair companies, updating supervisors as soon as possible.
"I wish I could give you a price, but I can't," Hoeft said. "It's running now. I'll try to keep everything going."
In other business:
• Supervisors held a hearing regarding Gold Eagle Cooperative's petition to add several anhydrous storage tanks in Bingham Township. No written or oral comments were received. County approval will be needed before the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship grants its authority to install the tanks.
• County engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that county crews have completed the bridge replacement on 190th Street between Yale and Apple Avenues. Purvis also reported that crews would be patching a portion of 310th Street south of Crystal Lake where pavement separated. He said they would dig down to the rock base and patch it.
• Supervisors unanimously approved and signed an agreement appointing Gary Rayhons to the CICS Regional Governing Board with Jerry Tlach appointed as the alternate to the CICS board. It was noted during the meeting that the county has already utilized the CICS mobile crisis units at least a half dozen times since joining the mental health services region recently.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.