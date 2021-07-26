Hancock County maintenance director, supervisors mull fix for LEC AC/heat

However, Buffington suggested that supervisors may want to consider the possibility of a new heating/cooling system if it is a high-cost short-term fix. County Attorney Blake Norman suggested it be treated as a repair with the whole system being professionally evaluated at as soon as possible.

The problem is that few companies may be available to come quickly to assess it fully during the height of the summer cooling season. Hoeft noted that he and his staff may not be able to repair and maintain a new all-electronic system themselves.

Supervisors suggested allotting the maintenance department up to $20,000 authorization for repairs, asking to meet if larger issues exist. Hoeft maintained he would keep working on the issues internally and coordinating with repair companies, updating supervisors as soon as possible.

"I wish I could give you a price, but I can't," Hoeft said. "It's running now. I'll try to keep everything going."

In other business:

• Supervisors held a hearing regarding Gold Eagle Cooperative's petition to add several anhydrous storage tanks in Bingham Township. No written or oral comments were received. County approval will be needed before the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship grants its authority to install the tanks.