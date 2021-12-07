Hancock County Learning Center takes reins of Santa's Workshop in Britt

Holiday shopping is officially in full swing now that children from area communities have shopped for their personal gifts in Santa’s Workshop at the Britt Community Building.

Children and parents participating in a cherished Britt tradition of about three decades on Dec. 4 found it to be in good hands with new organizer and sponsor, Hancock County Learning Center.

The annual pre-Christmas event brings joy to area families by enabling kids to inexpensively shop for Christmas gifts for their family members and friends. Some children garner assistance from some of Santa’s helpers, who assist them in selecting and wrapping their gifts. Others rely on more on their parents and some want to do it all by themselves.

“This is our first year to get to do this,” said Hancock County Learning Center Board President Sarah Eisenman, who was assisting parents and children just inside Santa’s Workshop. “All of the businesses have been super generous with donations. We have board members and staff here to help.”

This past spring, HCLC transitioned to non-profit 501(c)3 status, which made it eligible to apply for grant funding, which is not otherwise available to a for-profit day care center. It helped it expand to sponsoring the Santa’s Workshop community event. She said that, as far as she knows, HCLC is the only area day care center receiving state assistance funding, which along with fundraising efforts, helps it provide affordable, quality day care. It is also one of the largest area day care providers, and growing since becoming a non-profit organization.

“We could not do this without our community,” Eisenman said. “There are amazing downtown partners and supporters from the local area. Many of the daycare parents and kids are helping and participating in this. It is super fitting that we get to take this on.”

One of those families was that of Andrew and Anne Ries, who is an HCLC board member. Andrew was helping their 4-year-old son, Gabe Ries, complete his holiday shopping.

Clad as one of Santa’s helpers, last-minute volunteer Marcy Mayland of Britt was following a wide-eyed young boy around rows of shopping tables, with a basket to collect his chosen gift items.

“This is the first year I’ve done this,” Mayland said. “They said they needed help and I decided it would be really good to do this.”

New HCLC director in Sept. 2021, Riley Benson of Algona, was wrapping gifts for children.

“I love the small-town community and things like this,” said Benson, who is a Nebraska native. “It’s been really good since I’ve been here.”

None of the large selection of locally donated and purchased shopping items cost the young holiday shoppers more than $5, although some may be worth up to about $20, according to Eisenman.

“Any local kids can come to this,” Eisenman said. “The kids can shop for family, if they want to shop for mom, dad, brother, or sister. Some parents help their kids and some wait while they shop. This also helps raise funds for the day care center. It helps keep rates lower and helps us purchase things that we need.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

