Hancock County Learning Center non-profit transition to benefit area children

The Hancock County Learning Center in Britt is getting a new look. Starting in April, the center began transitioning to nonprofit status.

A nonprofit day care is administered by a board of directors, often including member parents, which provides them a chance to be heard and participate in planning and operational decisions.

"One of the greatest benefits to a nonprofit status is the eligibility to apply for grant funding, which is not otherwise available to a for-profit day care center," said Hancock County Learning Center Board President Sarah Eisenman. "With the support of grants and fundraising, the day care center can meet its mission to provide quality and affordable day care."

The funding opportunities help a nonprofit center receive educational and staff training, get access to the latest in best practices performed in day care and learning centers, maintain compliance for required standards, and upgrade and correct facility structures as needed.

On the evening of April 8, the Hancock County Learning Center – now Hancock County Learning Center Inc. - received an exciting phone call. A local child care consultant with Child Care Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa called Eisenman and asked “are you sitting down?”