Hancock County joins Purdue Pharma settlement, damage funds not expected soon

Hancock County Supervisors voted to accept the terms of a Purdue Pharma proposed settlement plan on July 6, but County Attorney Blake Norman said county coffers are not expected to see an influx of dollars anytime soon from ongoing opioid litigation.
Purdue Pharma and its affiliated entities have been in bankruptcy proceedings and were previously identified as non-settling companies. Norman recommended at the meeting that supervisors express confidence in counsel that has been litigating the matter for years and accept the settlement offer. He said the settlement stems from Purdue Pharma opioid medications, specifically OxyContin.
In December 2020, Hancock County, and then Winnebago County supervisors, joined many counties across Iowa and the nation in signing papers to join class-action litigation seeking damages from a long list of opioid manufacturers, distributors, and chain pharmacies/dispensers. The legal action stems from opioid epidemics that have adversely impacted counties, cities, and services in Iowa and across the United States.
“We are just one of thousands of litigants,” Norman said. “We contracted with Crueger Dickinson LLC, which is representing counties in Iowa. This is very large, like big tobacco suits and asbestos, too, would be similar, but this proposed settlement pertains to just one of many pharmaceutical companies and this fifth version of this particular settlement could be rejected by a federal judge. There could be more versions. The bigger story is the larger lawsuit.”
Norman noted there is currently no specific dollar amount or even percentage for Hancock County attached to this proposed settlement. He told supervisors before they accepted it that Iowa will probably see less than 1 percent of the division of funds and that counsel for participating Iowa counties will work closely with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and his team for the determination of any future allocations.
“There is nothing written in stone that Hancock County will X percentage of X amount,” Norman said. “There is not much going on yet. This is a proposed settlement plan that may or may not go forward. I’m sure we’ll be able to get some dollars sometime. We may have more things to bring before the board of supervisors over the next few years.”
The opioid lawsuit engagement agreement that supervisors entered into on Dec. 21, 2020, includes original settling defendants McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, OrthoMcNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Janssen Pharmaceutica.
The fifth amended joint chapter 11 (bankruptcy) plan of Purdue Pharma, filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, would still require Purdue Pharma and related entities to pay more than $4.275 billion to those harmed across the country over a period of many years. Plus, a $225 million civil penalty would have to be paid to the U.S. Federal government.
“It is a big deal, but Hancock County probably won’t see the impact from this that many others do,” Norman said. “We’re just a small fish in a very large pond.”
Norman emphasized that Hancock County does not generally see large numbers of drug addiction, illegal drug use or drug-related crimes like some larger counties.
That suit is intended to address the adverse societal impacts and costs stemming from the opioid crisis, such as costs for medical and drug treatment, law enforcement and first response, and other related burdens on resources. It places claim for responsibility on various opioid manufacturers, opioid distributers, and opioid chain pharmacies/dispensers.
While the legal action could eventually result in program funds for participating Iowa counties after a negotiated settlement is reached or a favorable decision is rendered, Blake said it could still be years before an end result. No details have yet been made public as to how the state might divide and allocate any damage awards.
Crueger Dickinson LLC is the primary law firm doing a bulk of the work on the case for Iowa counties. Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, von Briesen & Roper, S.C. also serve as legal counsel for this litigation.
Norman previously confirmed that the Iowa State Association of Counties, while not a party to the lawsuit of well over 60 Iowa counties, was assisting all Iowa counties because the ISAC is a non-profit organization that exists under county, state and federal law to lobby and provide assistance to counties. In late 2020 and early 2021, ISAC pushed to make all counties aware of the suit. There will be no cost to the counties for the legal actions. The law firms are taking on the costs of the case in order to represent the counties. They will be paid only if and when there is an award granted to the counties.
In other business:
• County engineer Jeremy Purvis informed supervisors that contractor surveying work of the courthouse and grounds was planned during the week. He noted that crews will excavate and expose more courthouse foundation, near where water penetration issues have occurred, to check for issues.
• Supervisors approved a $533,100 contract with Reutzel Excavating, Inc. for Drainage District 1 and 2 South Main open ditch repairs.
• The board approved a resolution appointing Jason Pischke as a county compensation board member.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.