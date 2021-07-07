Hancock County joins Purdue Pharma settlement, damage funds not expected soon

“It is a big deal, but Hancock County probably won’t see the impact from this that many others do,” Norman said. “We’re just a small fish in a very large pond.”

Norman emphasized that Hancock County does not generally see large numbers of drug addiction, illegal drug use or drug-related crimes like some larger counties.

That suit is intended to address the adverse societal impacts and costs stemming from the opioid crisis, such as costs for medical and drug treatment, law enforcement and first response, and other related burdens on resources. It places claim for responsibility on various opioid manufacturers, opioid distributers, and opioid chain pharmacies/dispensers.

While the legal action could eventually result in program funds for participating Iowa counties after a negotiated settlement is reached or a favorable decision is rendered, Blake said it could still be years before an end result. No details have yet been made public as to how the state might divide and allocate any damage awards.

Crueger Dickinson LLC is the primary law firm doing a bulk of the work on the case for Iowa counties. Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, von Briesen & Roper, S.C. also serve as legal counsel for this litigation.