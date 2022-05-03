Hancock County ISU Extension staff changes include new director, retirement

Kristy Brunsvold has been named as the new Hancock County ISU Extension Director.

She lives north of Wesley on an acreage with her three children, Bode, Tucker, and Emma. Burnsvold holds an associate's degree from AIB in business administration and a bachelor's degree from Waldorf University in business administration.

She was a 10-year member of 4-H with the Titonka Valley Indians. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family, horseback riding, and working around the farm.

Additionally, Trece Lonneman is retiring in May after serving as Hancock County ISU Extension and Outreach office administrator for 30 years.

Lonneman has been described as someone who has the answer to almost any Extension-related questions. She is best known for her customer service with a smile, helping everyone from youth to older adults in the local Extension office.

Anyone seeking to congratulate here may send notes or cards to 14 Parkwood Place, Garner, IA 50438, or she can be reached via email at trecelonneman@gmail.com.

