Hancock County is taking steps to help safeguard against cardiac deaths

Hancock County supervisors on Nov. 21 approved Safety Coordinator Shaun Hackman’s request for county-employee CPR training as well as the purchase of eight AED units with storage boxes.

Hackman informed the board that a pair of two-hour training sessions would be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 2. He said that employees were made aware of the training possibility in the past couple of weeks and that at least 13 were definitely interested.

“I asked everyone in the courthouse,” Hackman said.

That interest increased when Supervisor Sis Greiman volunteered to participate in the training herself. Supervisors Jerry Tlach and Gary Rayhons also expressed interest and were hoping to accommodate their schedules.

“I’ll do it, Shaun,” Greiman said. “I think it’s a good idea.”

He said that a Department of Management grant will be sought for the eight AED units. He said that $3,000 could be obtained through the grant to cover costs. He noted that it is typically a six-month grant application process.

The AEDs are planned to be placed in the vicinity of the law enforcement center, county engineer’s office, county attorney’s office, as well as two on the main floor and two more on the second floor of the courthouse. In addition, one will be placed in the supervisor’s chambers.

Prior to approving the request, Greiman asked if the Britt maintenance shed needed one.

“We haven’t checked with the maintenance sheds,” Hackman said. Sheriff Rob Gerdes recommended that all maintenance sheds should get an AED (and associated training), which could be done at a later date.

Auditor Michelle Eisenman said nothing is budgeted, but that a $3,000 line item could be placed in the budget under safety, even if it ends up being a wash in the current year.

Supervisors also approved Auditor Eisenman’s post-election audit report and auditor certification. It certified the county’s cost of the Nov. 8 general election at $25,582, which included costs of the precinct election officials, ballots, programming/coding, election-day mileage, and publications, according to Eisenman.

Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, updated supervisors on a number of drainage district projects. He updated the board on a drainage district 1 and 2, south main repair project where a number of old wooden support piles were broken off and ground down further during extremely low water levels recently. He said area landowners requested they be removed or demolished to the current low water level. Conley noted at the time of removal of the old right-of-way structure (bridge), only one-foot-below the depth of grade was required.

The cost of the removals was $6,100 total, which included $1,530 for related cleanup. It remained undetermined whether invoice charges would be charged to the drainage districts or the secondary roads department.

Supervisors also discussed drainage work competed in drainage district 8, lateral 4, which Conley said requires sign-off from an engineer hired to develop plans for the project, or someone else other than him. Supervisor Gary Rayhons called the situation a potential “hot-potato.”

County officials communicated an intent to start by contacting the initial engineer for the project. It also could entail digging up and reinstalling ditch facilities as well as post-review of an agreement among landowners there. No immediate action was taken on the drainage issue.