Hancock County Historical Society active amidst COVID-19, seeks donations

The Hancock County Historical Society has been active over the past year in spite of COVID-19, according to a news release from HCHS President John Bowman.

The Larson-Armstrong House in Britt has been open for tours by appointment and for special events, including Hobo Days.

However, the society was unable to hold its annual fundraiser for the year. The fall mystery dinner is being postponed until early April. The organization is also planning to have two mystery events on the lawn of the Larson-Armstrong House during the summer of 2022.

Bowman asks that people watch for further details on those events in the coming months.

Maintenance is an on-going project for the house. The historical society is currently working to make major repairs to the porch, according to the release. The ceiling paper of the second floor hallway will be replaced during October. Also, the ceiling paper of the grand staircase needs to be replaced on the third level.

Funding for these projects has come from the Hancock County Foundation, Hancock County Supervisors, the Ley Foundation, Britt American Legion Auxiliary, Aureon, In Faith Foundation, and multiple donations from individuals from Hancock County.