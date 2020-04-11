Hancock County Health System offers virtual visits

Hancock County Health System has launched Virtual Visits for patients needing to be seen by a HCHS Clinic provider for a variety of reasons including addressing medical questions, receiving a diagnoses and/or having medication refilled or prescribed.
"We want to provide ease of access and safe care to all of our patients, especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Laura Zweifel, HCHS's CEO/CNO. "Even after the threat of COVID-19 has subsided, we want to continue providing virtual visits because we understand that it can be convenient for patients."
A Virtual Visit is a medical appointment with your health care provider conducted on a secure, HIPAA-compliant audio and video call. The Virtual Visit experience is similar to a Skype or Facetime call. HCHS uses videoconferencing software designed specifically for health care interactions.
Patients who would like a Virtual visit, will need:
- A current email address.
- Access to the internet, either via broadband or a 4G/LTE cell phone network sufficient for streaming audio and video calls, like Facetime or Skype.
- A smartphone or tablet. You will be directed to download an app to your smartphone or tablet to make the video connection.
- A webcam - either built into your tablet or smart device or a webcam attached to your desktop.
"We don't want technology to be a barrier. We have instructions available on our internet page, which is www.trustHCHS.com. We also can email you instructions," said Jennifer Rosenmeyer, DNP, ARNP, HCHS Clinics.
Just as in face-to-face visits, Virtual Visits will not be recorded, and photographs are prohibited.
Your insurance company should cover Virtual Visits per special guidelines created for COVID-19. Please check with your health care insurance company.
"We are so excited that we are living up to your expectations as being the provider of choice in Hancock County by offering Virtual Visits to our patients," Zwiefel said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!