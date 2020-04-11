Hancock County Health System offers virtual visits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hancock County Health System has launched Virtual Visits for patients needing to be seen by a HCHS Clinic provider for a variety of reasons including addressing medical questions, receiving a diagnoses and/or having medication refilled or prescribed.

"We want to provide ease of access and safe care to all of our patients, especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Laura Zweifel, HCHS's CEO/CNO. "Even after the threat of COVID-19 has subsided, we want to continue providing virtual visits because we understand that it can be convenient for patients."

A Virtual Visit is a medical appointment with your health care provider conducted on a secure, HIPAA-compliant audio and video call. The Virtual Visit experience is similar to a Skype or Facetime call. HCHS uses videoconferencing software designed specifically for health care interactions.

Patients who would like a Virtual visit, will need:

A current email address.

Access to the internet, either via broadband or a 4G/LTE cell phone network sufficient for streaming audio and video calls, like Facetime or Skype.

A smartphone or tablet. You will be directed to download an app to your smartphone or tablet to make the video connection.

A webcam - either built into your tablet or smart device or a webcam attached to your desktop.