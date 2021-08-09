Hancock County grants liquor license for Aug. 28 VFW 100-year event in Britt

Hancock County Supervisors on Aug. 9 approved the request of Edwin Jante Post No. 5515 Veterans of Foreign Wars request for a five-day liquor license.

The short-term class C liquor license was granted in relation to the local VFW post hosting an Aug. 28 100-year celebration of all Iowa VFW posts at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt. The VFW Post No. 5515/VFW Lounge license will be effective on Aug. 27.

The all-day tribute event will honor VFWs and military veterans. It will feature children's inflatables, an auto show, evening fireworks, and the live band American Bombshells.

In other business, supervisors unanimously approved a letter of support for Homeward Housing Trust Fund for its local Housing Trust Fund Program. Supervisor Sis Greiman, who is a member of the county board, made the motion for $5,000 cash local match funding in fiscal year 2021-22.

Supervisors also approved a first pay estimate of $44,526 to Reutzel Excavating, Inc. on a Drainage District No. 174 project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0