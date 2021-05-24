Hancock County gets right-of-way compliance; Duncan Days is June 12

At the May 24 Hancock County Supervisors meeting, county engineer Jeremy Purvis announced that Duncan property owners and residents have now cooperated in moving material obstructions from the county right of way.

The removal of accumulated items such as vehicles, trailers, implement parts, appliances, and many other junk or salvage items comes just as Duncan readies for its June 12 Duncan Days 120-year celebration.

"It looks way better," said Purvis of the last Duncan property to come into compliance recently. "Everything is out of the right of way area."

Purvis had sent letters approved by supervisors to two Duncan properties regarding the ROW obstructions in early April. The letters stated:

“It has come to our attention that you have been storing obstructions in the Hancock County rights-of-way. By performing this act, you are in violation of Chapter 318 of the Iowa Code. It is Hancock County’s responsibility to maintain the highway rights-of-way and enforce the laws of the State of Iowa. You will need to remove all obstruction located in the highway rights-of-way and have this corrected by April 30 or we will have to follow the due process of Chapter 318.5 of the Iowa Code to have this taken care of and you will be financially responsible for the removal.”