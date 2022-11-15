Hancock County gets bid it wanted for courthouse entrance, tower roof repair

Hancock County supervisors on Nov. 14 unanimously approved the $645,000 total low bid submitted by Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake for the county’s courthouse northwest tower roof repairs and new east side vestibule entrance.

After some interest but having no bids received in its last bid-letting, it was welcome news to receive Dean Snyder Construction’s new east-entry base bid of $625,000 plus $20,000 additionally for the tower roof. Henkel Construction of Mason City also provided a base bid of $718,000 plus $222,000 for tower roof repair ($940,000 total).

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis said that the engineer’s estimate for the projects was $800,000, noting he was pleased that total bid came in far lower. He noted that the cost discrepancy for the tower roof repair resulted from what the contractors did, or did not, include in the base bid and additional roof repair project.

In its letter of recommendation to approve the Dean Snyder Construction bid, Associate Scott Allen of OPN Architects noted that OPN called the contractor to review and verify, particularly the alternate northwest tower roof repair bid and confirmed it was complete and correct. OPN will proceed with the letter of acceptance and contracts between the county and the contractor.

“Thank you for everyone’s work on that,” Supervisor Sis Greiman said. “I’m glad we got good bids on it.”

Purvis said while there is not a firm start date for the construction projects, it is hoped they can begin next spring. He said they could get ahead on materials, including glass and stone. He noted footings for the new entrance could begin as early as March or as late as May, depending upon the weather.

Allen said previously that one of the biggest issues with the existing northwest tower roof is a bad slope.

“A lot of water stays on that roof and then it drains the wrong way,” Allen said. He noted that the tower used to be taller, so the existing roof was once a floor. He said the construction will result in a slope that allows ponding water to go to a drain, instead of running down the side of the courthouse and impacting windows, such as outside the auditor’s office.

Purvis reported to the board that Heartland Asphalt was wrapping up its work on county blacktops. Paving included Crane and Eden Avenues between U.S. Highway 18 and 225th Street followed by grooving and paining that lingered, according to Purvis.

“The painting has been slow,” Purvis said. “The whole grooving thing had been taking a long time. It kind of surprised me, but maybe it’s the cold.”

Upon Purvis’ recommendation, supervisors unanimously approved returning two bridges back to the legal load ratings. One is a new bridge located on 225th Street (old Highway 18) west of Hutchins. The other one is on 150th Street, west of Navy Avenue, following a bridge rehabilitation there. Without the continuation of weight restrictions, bridge postings for both sites will be removed.

Purvis also said he has begun reviewing changes to the personnel policy for secondary road department employees. He said changes are needed for the transition of employees from a union contract to the county. One change being considered is a change in the official office hours. He said employee comp time and overtime in the union contract was already in alignment and would not require changes. Purvis is scheduled to bring the proposed personnel policy to supervisors for their review at the Nov. 28 meeting

Supervisors provided an update on the county’s recycling efforts to a resident during the public forum.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons said that rural county residents can take recycling to the Landfill of North Iowa near Clear Lake after the county joined the landfill, buying into it over five years. He also noted that the board continues to work with a company from Algona, Midwest Waste, to reopen recycling sites in the county, but it has still been unable to get materials to build dumpsters or find used dumpsters for rural recyclables. Former rural collection sites in Crystal Lake, Kanawha, Klemme, and Miller could then be reopened.

“If they get them, we’ll try that again,” Rayhons said. “All we can tell the residents right now is we’ve got recycling. They can take it to the Landfill of North Iowa and drop it off.”

Rayhons reiterated that dumpsters with slots to inhibit dumping of non-recyclable trash items are being sought.

“They said they would contact us right away if they could get anything, even a used dumpster,” Supervisor Greiman said.

Rayhons emphasized that supply shortages are plaguing the recycling industry, not just locally, but across the state and the country. He said the county is continuing to wait to see if dumpsters can be obtained.

In other business, Maintenance Director Kevin Hoeft recommended that a sander will be needed by the maintenance department for parking lot snow and ice. He noted that Jacob Schreur, who is interim maintenance director, does have a commercial driver’s license and could possibly do sanding next winter. Supervisors said that Schreur should put it in the department budget and seek approval.

County Treasurer Deb Engstler received supervisors’ unanimous approval for an updated 28E Agreement between Hancock County and the Iowa Department of Transportation. It pertains to the issuance of driver’s licenses, including commercial driver’s licenses, said Engstler. She noted that County Attorney Blake Norman had also reviewed the agreement and found no issues or concerns.