Hancock County Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington on Feb. 13 reported that although he had received a lot of inquiries about the communication center’s old emergency generator and fuel tanks, only one bid was received.

Supervisors accepted the $365 bid of Earl Webner of Garner for the generator. There were no bids on the associated fuel tanks that are housed in concrete.

The sold generator is an Onan 75 kilowatt emergency standby generator with an Allis Chalmers 670T motor and 12-volt Deka 950 CCA batteries with Pryco Fuel Pump. It was installed in 1983 and must be removed from the property by April 30 at the new owner’s expense.

The 2,000-gallon diesel fuel tanks are double-walled in concrete. They were installed in 1992. Their estimated weight without fuel is approximately 17,500 to 25,000 pounds, according to Buffington.

Supervisors asked what to do with the unsold fuel tanks now, if anything. County Engineer Jeremy Purvis said the Secondary Roads Department already has fuel tanks at all the county maintenance sheds.

Buffington and Supervisor Jerry Tlach estimated it could cost a buyer up to $2,500 to get a crane, remove and take the tanks. It was suggested maybe someone would take them for $1.

“It think a lot of people are scared away by the potential shear weight of the tanks,” said Buffington, who concluded he was not sure what to do with the fuel tanks but will continue to explore options.