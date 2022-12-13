Hancock County fully stocking courthouse complex emergency, first aid supplies

Already equipping the courthouse and law enforcement center with AED units and storage boxes, Hancock County Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington unveiled plans to also stock necessary emergency and first aid supplies during the Dec. 12 supervisors meeting.

Buffington said that about $1,000 in unused funds from a recent advertising campaign is available and that grant funding can be sought to cover costs of the supply needs. He recommended at least four first aid kits for the courthouse complex, trauma kits for the Sheriff’s office, and biohazard cleanup kits for the maintenance department as well as ample stocks of band aides, gauze pads, ice packs, and sanitary latex-type gloves. He said the biohazard kits consist of packs that can be torn open, applied, and placed in a biohazard bag for proper disposal.

Buffington also said that the county can apply for state grant funds.

“If I’d known about it, we would have put it into the budget,” Buffington said. “Essentially, I’m just going to order all at one time and we’ll get that grant taken care of.”

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman voiced support for Buffington’s proposals, saying that the items are needed, funds are available, and a grant can be received.

In November, the board approved Safety Coordinator Shaun Hackman’s request for county employee CPR training in addition to the purchase of eight AED units and storage boxes for which reimbursement funds are also available. The training was held for well over a dozen county employees during two Dec. 2 sessions.

Buffington said that the AEDs and associated storage boxes should not cost the county anything and that the county would not be charged for the CPR training.

“A lot of times, companies will say if you use a pad to let them know and they will reimburse you,” Buffington said. “I don’t know if that is the case.”

Supervisor Sis Greiman said doing the CPR training is the best way to find out any hiccups and know how to best respond in real-life scenarios.

“We did our CPR training,” said Greiman, who resides on a farm. “When I did it, it was good. It was interesting with the new things and the new techniques. I pray I never have to do it on a human. We have done it on puppies and calves, however.”

“It was good,” said County Engineer Jeremy Purvis, who noted the room was full for training. “I’m glad they did that.”

RSVP funding request

Alison Mason of RSVP, which coordinates social services provided by elderly volunteers, largely in schools, requested a $5,000 contribution from Hancock County for fiscal year 2024.

Mason serves as RSVP director of volunteer services at the North Iowa Area Community College RSVP and volunteer centers. In her update, she said there are currently 420 volunteers in a six-county region.

RSVP of North Central Iowa is the volunteer organization that has helped several area communities and schools, including West Hancock, Garner, Forest City, and Lake Mills.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization assisted via some innovative means, working online with West Hancock students as well as the Cerro Gordo Emergency Management Call Center.

“We’re proud of the impact we have going,” Mason said. “We definitely feel like we have room to grow, though.

She said it a goal of RSVP to be accessible to both volunteers and school districts. She said that about 80 percent of students that RSVP volunteers worked with in the past year improved their reading scores. They also developed a more positive attitude about reading in general, she noted.

“Your funding is critical to serving even more students, which is the goal,” said Mason. “Post-COVID, the schools were ready to go faster (than volunteers), but mostly they’re back and they’re good.”

No action was taken on the request at the meeting, but the board has taken it under consideration.

Drainage project

Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement regarding repair work in drainage district 8, lateral 4. They also approved reassigning the engineer appointed to the project work there, which will now be taken over by Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk.

“I am okay with it,” Conley said.

“You’re pretty up to speed on it,” Supervisor Greiman said.

At their Nov. 21 meeting, supervisors had discussed concerns regarding the drainage work completed in drainage district 8, lateral 4, which Conley said at that time requires sign-off from the engineer hired to develop plans for the project or someone else other than that planning engineer.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons called the situation a potential “hot-potato.” At that time, county officials communicated an intent to start by contacting the initial engineer for the project, which could entail digging up and reinstalling ditch facilities as well as post-review of an agreement among landowners there.

According to the drainage agreement, the landowners group is RCK Properties, LLC. The landowners, represented by Robert Kopple as their managing member and landowner Douglas Studer, filed an Aug. 25, 2021, petition to fill in an open ditch and install private tile lines. The agreement says the district (with supervisors as trustees) has agreed to consider whether the necessity of the open ditch no longer exists based upon the landowners’ agreement to construct a private drainage tile system.

“It’s a start, but it still doesn’t clear things up,” Supervisor Gary Rayhons said. Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders said she would inform the original engineer that he is no longer on the project.

In other business, supervisors approved:

Earl’s Demolition repairs of $38,200 in drainage district 52-54-17, lateral 6 (VA), $7,704 in 37-39, lateral 6, and $4,538 for 74 main tile.