Hancock County forms working group to oversee use of American Rescue Plan funds

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the 117th United States Congress. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11 to speed up the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.

“It’s probably going to be allowed as long as you make an effort to put it in justified categories,” Buffington said. He noted that public health and secondary roads are both big areas and a key is to break down broad categories to things that serve the public interest, within requirements.

In other business:

• According to County Engineer Jeremy Purvis and Shaun Hackman, assistant to the county engineer, Nick Davis would start as summer help in their department after supervisors unanimously approved the staffing addition.

• Also, Valley Road and 290th continued to be closed through the week of June 7. Fifty-four-inch pipe there is being lowered about 18 inches, because the culvert is too high and is not draining sufficiently. As of June 1, the culvert had been dug out with crews setting the grade and preparing to pour concrete for culvert re-installation there.