Hancock County finishing first COVID-19 healthcare worker shots

Not unlike “Operation Warp Speed” COVID-19 vaccine production, Hancock County Community Health Director Chelcee Schleuger says vaccinations to county healthcare workers are proceeding very quickly.

Working with Emergency Management, Hancock County received its first vaccine distribution on Dec. 22. Closed-point-of-dispensing vaccination clinics were held at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt, as well as numerous small healthcare businesses such as doctor’s offices, acute care clinics, and pharmacies on Dec. 23.

Emergency responders and volunteers are also included in the initial groups of healthcare personnel that are eligible for the first shots, which require receiving two injections several weeks apart.

“It has been pretty hard and hectic doing this through the holidays, but we hope to have completed Phase 1a to healthcare workers across the county by the end of this week,” said Schleuger. “We will hold ongoing and follow-up clinics to ensure we get to everybody that wants the vaccine.”

Schleuger noted that as more public information is made available through the media and social media, and as more questions are answered by local public health officials, more people are electing to get vaccinated.