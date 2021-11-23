 Skip to main content
Hancock County Farm Bureau welcomes state-champion Eagles home on Nov. 18

West Hancock Coach and Board Members 2021.jpg

Hancock County Farm Bureau board members greeted the state-champion West Hancock football team and coaches on Nov. 18. From left, Mike Hejlik, Coach Mark Sanger, Quentin Stortenbecker, and Darrin Kruger.

 Contributed Photo

The Hancock County Farm Bureau welcomed home Iowa's 2021 Class A state football champions, the West Hancock Eagles, on Nov. 18 in the high school gymnasium in Britt.

The Iowa Farm Bureau is the sole title sponsor of the Iowa High School Athletic Association. On behalf of all Iowa Farm Bureau members across the state, board members Quentin Stortenbecker, Darrin Kruger, and Mike Hejlik presented the West Hancock Eagles football team and coaching staff with commemorative signature footballs.

In addition to providing championship memorabilia and awards to student athletes, the Iowa Farm Bureau funds scholarships and grants to young citizens engaged in student government. It also assists the association with ongoing operations. The organization also sponsors the annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Program. It recognizes more than 400 of Iowa’s top students at a ceremony held in April in Des Moines.

