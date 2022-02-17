Hancock County Farm Bureau to commemorate March 22 Ag Day at Duncan Hall

National Ag Day is a day to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture. Every year, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America come together to recognize the contributions of agriculture.

This year, the Hancock County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, along with sponsors, will be commemorating National Ag Day, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Duncan Hall in rural Britt. It will be a return to an in-person event after prior pandemic limitations.

The Hancock County Farm Bureau’s mission statement for the Ag Day Breakfast is “Unifying rural agriculture and main street business.” It will be an omelet breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m., with some guest speakers at 7:30 a.m. and keynote speaker Greg Peterson (also known as “Machinery Pete”) at 8 a.m. This event is open to members and general public free of charge thanks to generous sponsorships.

Peterson is a trusted name in farm equipment. Machinery Pete brings to life the fascinating world of both new and used machinery. Along with up-to-the-minute industry headlines, he will bring his insight on researching and tracking machinery auction prices since 1989.

With more than 25 years of experience in the machinery business, “Machinery Pete” will take people inside the industry, with farmers and dealers, providing a comprehensive look at used farm equipment in today’s market. “Machinery Pete TV” goes on the road to visit innovative dealerships. It gives viewers an inside look at some of the most talked about auctions across farm country.

Hancock County Farm Bureau's goals for its Ag Day Breakfast are to help raise awareness in local communities to consider:

How food and fiber products are produced.

The role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant, and affordable products.

The essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy.

Career opportunities in the agriculture, food, and fiber industries

According to a Hancock County Farm Bureau news release, agriculture is the foundation of the country. It’s the backbone of a healthy and prosperous nation that’s made possible by the hard work and commitment of America’s farms and farm families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0