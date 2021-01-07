Hancock County Farm Bureau is 2020 Outstanding County Farm Bureau

The Hancock County Farm Bureau has been designated a 2020 Outstanding County Farm Bureau by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF).

The Hancock County Farm Bureau was recognized at this year’s virtual IFBF annual meeting held on Dec. 18.

Hancock County Farm Bureau executive board members are president Quentin Stortenbecker, vice president William Stromer, secretary Rachel Johnson, treasurer Darrin Kruger and voting delegate Rusty Olson.

According to a release, this award is given to Farm Bureaus that participate in year-round activities focused on sharing the story of today’s agriculture. Farm Bureaus' communications with elected officials to highlight the importance of rural issues and support of local communities are also considered for this recognition.

“Despite a challenging year, county Farm Bureaus statewide have continued to demonstrate leadership and a commitment to Iowa Farm Bureau’s mission of creating a vibrant future for agriculture, farm families and their communities,” said IFBF President Craig Hill, in the release.

