Hancock County Farm Bureau honored for work in ag, rural issues, communities

  • Updated
Quentin Stortenbecker Annual Meeting Outstanding Farm Bureau Award 2.jpeg

Quentin Stortenbecker (right) accepts an Iowa Outstanding Farm Bureau award on behalf of Hancock County Farm Bureau recently.

 Contributed Photo

The Hancock County Farm Bureau has been designated a 2021 Outstanding County Farm Bureau by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

This award is given to Farm Bureaus that participate in year-round activities that share the story of today’s agriculture, communicate to elected officials the importance of rural issues, and support local communities in times of need.

Quentin Stortenbecker, past president of Hancock County Farm Bureau, accepted Hancock County’s Outstanding County Farm Bureau Award during the 2021 Iowa Farm Bureau Annual Meeting held Dec. 7-8 in Des Moines.

Hancock County Farm Bureau said in a news release that it is proud of its contribution to the Iowa Farm Bureau’s larger mission of creating a vibrant future for agriculture, farm families, and communities.

