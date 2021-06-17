Hancock County Farm Bureau announces Delaney Howell as Aug. 1 speaker

Hancock County Farm Bureau said in a press release that its keynote speaker at this year's rescheduled Ag Day event will be Delaney Howell.
Howell’s presentation will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds show arena pavilion, 2210 Jewel Avenue in Britt. County Farm Bureau officials said in the release that it hopes to return to the traditional National Ag Day Breakfast at the Duncan Community Ballroom in March 2022.
Howell grew up on a grain and livestock farm in Southeast Iowa and has been involved in agriculture from a very young age. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural sciences and minors in broadcasting and international studies from Northwest Missouri State University. She has a Master's degree in agricultural communications through Texas Tech University.
According to a news release, Howell strives to bring the most up-to-date news information in D.C. politics, commodity markets, and the international agricultural scene through her travels to 23 countries. Howell is a former host of the 45-year-old agribusiness show “Market to Market” and her daily podcast launched in 2017, Ag News Daily.
In 2018, Howell started Global Ag Network, consisting of numerous agriculturally focused podcasts, which strive to provide entertaining, informative, and essential information to the agricultural industry.
Howell works with a variety of ag media outlets, including host of the Spokesman Speaks Podcast on behalf of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. She is a freelance reporter for This Week in Agribusiness and Agri-Pulse and has a daily radio program on Your Ag Network. She is also the face of Trader PhD of Des Moines that offers advisory services to farmers and ranchers across the country.
Hancock County Farm Bureau will honor all of its sponsors for 2020 and 2021, at this event that will be open to the general public. For more information, follow the Hancock County Farm Bureau page on Facebook or contact the office at 641-923-2616.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.