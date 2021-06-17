Hancock County Farm Bureau announces Delaney Howell as Aug. 1 speaker

Hancock County Farm Bureau said in a press release that its keynote speaker at this year's rescheduled Ag Day event will be Delaney Howell.

Howell’s presentation will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds show arena pavilion, 2210 Jewel Avenue in Britt. County Farm Bureau officials said in the release that it hopes to return to the traditional National Ag Day Breakfast at the Duncan Community Ballroom in March 2022.

Howell grew up on a grain and livestock farm in Southeast Iowa and has been involved in agriculture from a very young age. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural sciences and minors in broadcasting and international studies from Northwest Missouri State University. She has a Master's degree in agricultural communications through Texas Tech University.

According to a news release, Howell strives to bring the most up-to-date news information in D.C. politics, commodity markets, and the international agricultural scene through her travels to 23 countries. Howell is a former host of the 45-year-old agribusiness show “Market to Market” and her daily podcast launched in 2017, Ag News Daily.