Hancock County Farm Bureau announces 2022 agriculture scholarship winners

Hancock County Farm Bureau has announced Shelby Greiman, Jacob Burress, and Parker Hiscocks as its 2022 scholarship winners.

The award winners were selected from among senior students at Garner-Hayfield Ventura and West Hancock schools. Each student will receive $500 to further their agricultural career.

Greiman is a Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School senior. She plans to attend South Dakota State University, majoring in agricultural communications. Greiman is a member of Iowa River FFA, Elcon Indians 4-H Chapter, and the National Honor Society. She is the daughter of Matt and Angie Greiman.

Burress also attends Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. He plans to attend Iowa State University, majoring in agricultural business. Burress is a member of Iowa River FFA and 4-H. Burress has also participated in Football, archery, and student council. He is the son of Jennifer Burress.

Hiscocks is a West Hancock senior, who plans to attend North Iowa Area Community College and major in accounting. She is a member of Britt Broncos 4-H Club, student council, pep club, band, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the National Honor Society. She is the daughter of Ryan and Brandi Hiscocks.

Applicants were selected based on academic standing, leadership experiences, civic involvement and their commitment to rural Iowa and the agricultural community.

