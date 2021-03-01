Hancock County Farm Bureau Ag Breakfast moved to Aug. 1 amidst COVID

The Hancock County Farm Bureau Board has announced that its annual National Ag Day Breakfast celebration will be postponed until Aug. 1 due to COVID-19.

This year's summer event will be a celebration at the Hancock County District Fairgrounds, 2210 Jewel Avenue in Britt, according to a Bureau release. Keynote speaker Delaney Howell will present at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.

According to the release, the agriculture celebration will help encourage every American to understand how food, fiber and fuels are produced, value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy, and appreciate the roles of agriculture. This includes providing safe, abundant, and affordable products and encouraging young people to consider career opportunities in agriculture.

Hancock County Farm Bureau will honor all 2020 and 2021 sponsors at the August event, the release stated.

This event is open to all Hancock County Farm Bureau members, as well as the general public.

Hancock County Farm Bureau officials hope to return to the traditional National Ag Day Breakfast at Duncan Community Ballroom in March 2022.

For more information, follow the Hancock County Farm Bureau page on Facebook or call 641-923-2616.

