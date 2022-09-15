Hancock County Extension's Lonneman is inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

Trece Lonneman, a longtime employee of Hancock County ISU Extension, was inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 21.

Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4-H Foundation President,Julie McGonegle, or State 4-H Program Leader Debbie Nistler.

Trece has served Hancock County Extension for 30 years. She has been the first smiling face that 4-H families, community members, and clients see when they arrive at the office. She has the answer for almost any question. Trece is an advocate for serving all youth in Hancock County.

Over the years, Trece has done many behind-the-scenes, dirty jobs that no one volunteers to do. She has spent a lot of time filling shifts at the 4-H food stand. She has set up and torn down before and after 4-H awards banquets, countless council meetings, and many 4-H workshops. She was quick to come to the rescue of a workshop gone wild where she had to help scrape melted crayon wax off the walls.

Customer service is Trece’s top priority. She does whatever it takes to assist clients. She knows how to answer complicated 4-H deadline and paperwork questions without hesitation. Trece also understands everything necessary to get farmers set to complete their annual continuing education. She works with farmers throughout the region to do reshow videos. She even has a candy or treat stash for the future 4-Hers who stop by the office with a parent or grandparent.

She has organized and provided leadership for the local office team since 2014. In that time, it has seen a 763% growth of youth workshops offered by its staff. Clover Kids numbers have grown from around 50 in 2014 to over 100 in 2020 and are nearly back up to 100 in 2022. The county's 4-H exhibits at the fair have seen a major display overhaul and an increase in participation because Trece has supported efforts for those improvements.

Trece does all these management efforts while keeping up with Extension budgeting and being the county bookkeeper. Counties from across the state call to ask Trece when they need an answer to a complicated Extension budget question. She walked the county's 4-H clubs smoothly through the financial transition to having all funds housed within Extension.

Staff consider her a great friend and mentor and our current 4-H families remember being 4-H members themselves while she helped them complete paperwork. Hancock County Extension officials and staff said they greatly appreciate her 30 years of exemplary service and wishes her all the best in retirement.

This year's inductees have demonstrated dedication, encouragement, commitment, and guidance to Iowa’s 4-H’ers through the years.

“We are honored to recognize these special individuals, for their advocacy and dedication to the Iowa 4-H program,” said Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director Emily Saveraid.

The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was initiated in 2002 to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of 4-H. A summary of previous honorees was on display at the 2022 Iowa State Fair in the 4-H Exhibits Building. These summaries are also available at the Iowa 4-H Foundation office in the Extension 4-H Youth Building at Iowa State University. Information about previous inductees to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame also is available on the Iowa 4-H Foundation website, organized by year and by county. Go to www.iowa4hfoundation.org/ and select “Recognition” then “Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.”