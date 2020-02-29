Hancock County Extension to offer pasture management session

The fourth and final webinar in the Winter Cow Webinar series from Iowa Beef Center is set for 6 to 9 p.m. on March 10 and focuses on pasture and forage management.

Iowa State University extension program specialist Beth Reynolds said the series is intended to provide timely topics for beef cow management and the opportunity to access the information by joining the webinar at their own location or at the Hancock County Extension office in 327 W. Eighth St. in Garner.

Rebecca Vittetoe, Iowa State University east central field agronomist, will kick off the discussion and share information on spring forage management. Jeff Mathias, the Natural Resource Conservation Service State Grasslands Specialist, will share information on some changes to grazing CRP. The final speaker of the night is Adam Janke, Iowa State University Extension Wildlife Specialist, who will talk about wildlife interactions when grazing.

At the Garner location after the webinar, Russ Euken ISU Extension Livestock Specialist will also discuss Developing a grazing plan focused on improving forage and cow productivity.