Hancock County Extension Office to offer farmland leasing meeting on Aug. 19

A 1:30 p.m., Aug. 19 meeting at the Hancock County Extension Office in Garner will address questions that area land owners, tenants or other interested individuals have about leasing farmland.
According to a release, it is one of several such meetings that Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting throughout the state in July and August. Interested persons must register for this program by calling the Hancock County Extension Office, 327 West 8th Street, at 641-923-2856.
Core components of this year’s program will be land values and cash rent trends, cost of production, methods for determining a fair rental rate, the latest legal updates that impact farm leases and land ownership (such as carbon credit contracts), and communication between tenants or landowners.
“The combination of the weather concerns and export sales have provided a significant platform for higher crop prices over the past several months,” Chad Hart, professor in economics and extension grain markets specialist at Iowa State, said in his recent Ag Decision Maker newsletter article. “Demand signals have held strong in the face of higher prices, providing longer-term support for both crops beyond harvest. But it will be the weather forecast that sets the price table over the next couple of months.”
As Iowa agriculture looks ahead to 2022, farmland leasing meetings provide a base for decisions in rental arrangements for both tenants and landowners, according to an ISU Extension news release.
A 100-page workbook provided to compliment the program topics includes resources regarding land leasing agreements such as surveys, sample written lease agreements and termination forms, as well as other publications.
Out-of-state landowners, or those who are not able to attend a program in-person have the option to attend a statewide webinar series, starting the week of August 23, from noon to 1 p.m. each day. Topics from the regular leasing program will be presented by farm management specialists, with the opportunity to ask questions.
The series will conclude with a discussion panel comprised of ISU farm management field specialists. Registrations will have access to the live events, webinar recordings and electronic version of the 100-page workbook. The Ag Decision Maker meeting page will provide webinar details.