Hancock County Extension Office to offer farmland leasing meeting on Aug. 19

A 1:30 p.m., Aug. 19 meeting at the Hancock County Extension Office in Garner will address questions that area land owners, tenants or other interested individuals have about leasing farmland.

According to a release, it is one of several such meetings that Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting throughout the state in July and August. Interested persons must register for this program by calling the Hancock County Extension Office, 327 West 8th Street, at 641-923-2856.

Core components of this year’s program will be land values and cash rent trends, cost of production, methods for determining a fair rental rate, the latest legal updates that impact farm leases and land ownership (such as carbon credit contracts), and communication between tenants or landowners.

“The combination of the weather concerns and export sales have provided a significant platform for higher crop prices over the past several months,” Chad Hart, professor in economics and extension grain markets specialist at Iowa State, said in his recent Ag Decision Maker newsletter article. “Demand signals have held strong in the face of higher prices, providing longer-term support for both crops beyond harvest. But it will be the weather forecast that sets the price table over the next couple of months.”