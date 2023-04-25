On April 24, Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis informed supervisors of plans to move forward with grading and utility preparations on his department’s ground along Diagonal Street on the east side of Britt. The project would be in anticipation of a potential secondary roads building at 1020 Diagonal Street in the future.

A November 2022 referendum for a proposed county maintenance shed (not to exceed $4.6 million) at the site where the secondary roads department owns about 10 acres of ground fell just short of a necessary 60% favorable public vote at 54.8%. The county maintenance building would be located near the northeast edge of Britt and could replace the existing late-1930’s Britt maintenance shed location. The need for a new shop has been discussed for nearly a decade, a needs assessment was completed in 2018, and initial architectural design and engineering plans for a new building there were completed leading up to the 2022 referendum.

Purvis told supervisors that work to get the site ready would include connecting to storm sewer, which will require easement, and adding water main for the future building. A public hearing date for this work could be held as soon as May 1 with hopes of approving plans and specifications and setting a bid date after the hearing. In a document provided to supervisors, Purvis noted that notice to bidders and bid documents could possibly go to contractors before the end of May with a bid letting being held in early June. It cited the potential for a June 12 awarding of the project and a July 1 early start date with final completion by Dec. 1, if all goes well.

“This is for our new Britt Secondary Road Maintenance Facility by Unicover,” Purvis said. “We are looking to do site improvements to it to make it ready in the future for a building. I don’t have a cost estimate yet as that will be turned in later with final plans.”

Purvis said that there are plans for a wash bay with a new building there, which would create too much load for a septic system. He noted the nearness to city water and vicinity to a new water tower and municipal water infrastructure that should benefit the project.

Atura Architecture firm in Clear Lake had completed prior architectural floor plans and renderings for a proposed building there. They include a maintenance facility to be 350 long by 100 feet wide on one side and 60 feet wide on the other end. It was to be surrounded by paving on three sides with arears designated for future salt and cold storage. The interior was to include a large fabrication room, wash bay, maintenance bays, a sign shop, parts room, offices, break room, and numerous vehicle/equipment storage bays.

At the April 24 supervisors meeting, Purvis noted a desire to raise the building on the site by more than several feet from what had been planned. Other plans are yet unclear related to the new project proposal. Hancock County maintains secondary roads sheds in Woden, Crystal Lake, Miller, Garner, Britt, Klemme, Goodell, and Kanawha.

Purvis announced that Dalton Bates of Kanawha was the candidate selected to fill the secondary road department’s sign technician and maintenance equipment operator vacancy. Four candidates were interviewed. Purvis said it was a tough choice between the top two candidates. Dalton, a lifelong Kanawha resident and West Hancock High School graduate, had been employed by Gold-Eagle Cooperative.

During his weekly report, Purvis said secondary roads crews are patching and grading roads in the county as weather permits and were completing one of a number of safety training sessions throughout the year. He said work on the new HVAC system in the Hancock County Law Enforcement Center was beginning.

In other business, supervisors approved:

A new contract with Cost Advisory Services, Inc. for consulting services, which had provided the county with services for several years.

An eight-month class C retail alcohol license with outdoor service for Hancock County Agricultural Society (race track).

An auditing services proposal with Fort & Schlegel C. P. A. and P. C. for fiscal years ending in 2023, 2024, 2025 at costs of $20,680, $21,700, and $22,785 respectively. Auditor Michelle Eisenman said the cost for the auditing services was up from $16,900 last year, primarily due to increased costs associated with courthouse capital projects.

“We’ve never had all the bonds and associated things, so I guess there’s a lot more to look at,” Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman said.

“Everything has gotten so much higher,” Supervisor Jerry Tlach said.