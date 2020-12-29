Hancock County elected officials take oaths of office

Open ditches require periodic minor maintenance and Iowa Code Section 468.126 allows the County Board of Supervisors to authorize repairs with an estimated total cost of less than $50,000 without public notice, a formal hearing, or an engineer’s report. Such work may not be divided into pieces to avoid notice hearing requirements.

The approved contract indicates that A1 offers to provide a machine excavator along with a qualified and experience operator for several projects that may be necessary. These include a mobilization project estimated at $375 as well as an estimated ten open ditch excavations totaling $1,320, and five bank leveling projects totaling $375.

• Supervisors continued discussing needed courthouse repairs and improvements. A sticking point seems to be advance uncertainties around the condition and thus, quantity, of stones requiring repair. Supervisor Sis Greiman noted frustration that approval of additional courthouse repairs has had to move slowly. The Board will discuss courthouse repairs again at its first meeting in January.

• County Engineer Jeremy Purvis informed the Board that the deck of a bridge replacement at 110th and Grand, about two miles west of Kanawha, was completed during the week of Christmas.