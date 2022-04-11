Hancock County drops ISG, partners with Synder & Associates to inspect pipeline

On April 11, Hancock County supervisors abruptly changed direction on the county’s inspection oversight of construction and land restoration for the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.

Supervisors unanimously voted to withdraw its letter of intent to receive representation and inspection services from ISG going forward and to enter into an agreement with a more familiar engineering firm that also specializes in pipeline inspections – Snyder & Associates. The county is already contracted with the firm for engineering and architectural services for several large projects including tower roof repairs and the addition of an east vestibule entrance to the courthouse in Garner.

Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach noted that although the board previously talked with ISG and signed a letter of intent for the provision of services, it did not officially hire the firm. On Sept 7, 2021, board members agreed to sign the ISG letter of intent. Since that time, they have been vocal in their concerns about the proposed carbon pipeline that would cross Hancock County drainage districts. Snyder & Associates is a known and trusted entity to them.

“We’re probably more savvy than some on this,” supervisor Sis Greiman said. “We’ve had the argument about what happens three years down the road when we have a tile blowout down the line. They’re all well aware we’re concerned.”

Tlach noted that the letter of intent with ISG was not binding. All three board members expressed their intent to change to Snyder & Associates.

“If this goes through, we need a full dog in our corner, someone who is not afraid to stand up and say, stop. So, I appreciate that,” supervisor Gary Rayhons said during meeting discussions with Wade Greiman of Garner and Kristina Paradise, representing Snyder & Associates.

“You have to ask for everything, that’s how negotiations work,” said Paradise of landowner and inspector communications with pipeline companies regarding easements and many potential issues.

Paradise noted route sheet changes or accommodations may be necessary. She will work with county engineer Jeremy Purvis and other county officials to provide an impacted area public with credible information about voluntary easement processes and landowner rights.

“Maybe someone will need an attorney for whatever issues there might be,” said Paradise, noting again that many things could become negotiating points with company agents. In addition to providing general information to landowners impacted by the proposed route, Snyder & Associates has been asked to assist county officials with the county’s posting of pertinent pipeline public information online.

Wade Greiman said Snyder & Associates is working on potential contracts with clients in multiple counties including Kossuth, Webster, Palo Alto, and Polk.

“Making sure we’ve got that topsoil preserved is important,” said Greiman, citing the need to have topsoil and substile in separate, distinct piles during construction. “The private landowners know where their tile is. We’re not afraid to shut them down at all if it’s too wet or whatever.”

Paradise noted that Snyder & Associates services, under an agreement, will not extend to impacts on private wells. She said they will not be doing any well inspections, but rather inspections of tiles, construction, and land restoration standards.

It was also noted that Hancock County has its own drainage attorney, Ann Hinders. She may introduce resolutions pertaining to additional drainage district concerns that are related to pipeline construction.

CICS office space

Hancock County supervisors also agreed to let Central Iowa Community Services use office space in the law enforcement center basement. It has been about one year since the county joined the CICS region county mental health services, based from Suite 1 of the HCHS Community Health Building in Garner.

CICS Chief Executive Officer Russell Wood said that federal government and COVID-19 requirements necessitated the need for additional space in the county for the foreseeable future. The additional office space will be located at the 875 State Street LEC address in Garner. There is no specified office number, but signs will be posted directing people there from the front door. Wood said the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. hours of access to the LEC during the week will not present any issues or concerns for CICS.

“I just want to make sure clients from Hancock County can come in and meet with someone without having to drive to Clarion (or other out-of-county locations),” Wood said.

CICS will work around various training and events that are held in the LEC basement.

“We’d like to take the space for now,” said Wood, noting that different housing options could present themselves in the future.

In other business, Purvis said that Merryman Bridge Construction could be starting the bridge replacement project on old Highway 18 near Hutchins in about 2-4 weeks, after completing another bridge project in the county. He said the bridge project near Hutchins could be completed by Labor Day and prior to fall harvest season, if all goes well.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

