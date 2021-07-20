Hancock County District Fair starts July 27 with more events, exhibits

Similar to sports broadcasts, KIOW radio in Forest City will make Hancock County Fair events streaming available from its website (https://kiow.com). They will also broadcast from the fair and provide fair updates to radio listeners.

“KIOW brings the equipment and cameras to shoot and cover it,” Bruggeman said. “They are will to come and spend the time to do it, which works well and is a very nice feature.”

He noted that, in a similar vain to performing tigers at the 2019 fair, Bearadise Bears are coming to this year’s fair. It is an act that was postponed for a year due to COVID-19 last year.

“We booked them two years ago, but COVID was tough on some acts,” Bruggeman said. “So, the bears are coming this year. You don’t often get to see bears in North Iowa.”

The fair board already has several entertainment acts booked for the next two years in what has been a constant process of booking, cancelling, postponing, and rescheduling acts throughout the pandemic. Bruggeman said fair officials are always forward-looking when it comes to fair entertainment.