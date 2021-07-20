Hancock County District Fair starts July 27 with more events, exhibits

2021 Hancock County District Fair in Britt Schedule
(Subject to change)
July 26: 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Commercial Building Set-up.
July 27: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 4-H static exhibits judging, 10:00 a.m. - close Hancock County Ag Museum open, noon - 3:00 p.m. Open Swine Show weigh-in, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Poultry check-in, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Rabbit check-in, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Commercial Building open, 4:00 p.m. Open Swine Show – show ring, 5:00 p.m. Fair Parade - Main Street Britt – National Anthem, 5:30 p.m. Scott Amusements Carnival Show opens, 6:00 p.m. Kids Rodeo – Horse arena (gold rush, shoe toss, brain freeze, etc.), 6:00 p.m. Grandstand gates open 7:00 p.m. Tuff Truck/UTV & RC Car Competition - Adults $15.00; Kids 5-12 $5.00; 4 & under free.
July 28: 7:00 - 9:00 a.m. Beef check-in & Market Beef/Pen of 3 weigh-in, 7:00 - 9:00 a.m. Dairy check-in, 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 4-H/Pre-4-H Bucket Bottle & Feeder Calf check-in - Bucket/Bottle Barn, 8:00 a.m. National Anthem, 8:00am - noon 4-H / FFA Swine weigh-in, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Creative Cake Contest entry - Fair office, 8:00 - 11:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA Horse & Pony check-in for County and District Exhibitors, 9:00 a.m. - noon Open Textile, Arts & Crafts /Wood Working check-in - Open Building, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit building open, 10:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA Poultry Show, 10:00 a.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons Building, 10:00 a.m. - noon Sheep, Goat and Dairy Goat weigh-in – Sheep Barn, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Pre-4-H Bucket Bottle Sheep/Goat check-in – Bucket/Bottle Barn, 10:00 a.m. - close Hancock County Ag Museum open, 11:00 a.m. Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center, 1:00 p.m. Open Textile, Arts & Crafts Judging - Open Building, 1:30 p.m. Extreme Illusions & Escapes - Free Stage, 3:00 p.m. Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Exhibitor Number Pick Up – Outside of Fair office, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open, 4:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building, 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings Open, 5:00 p.m. Scott Amusements opens – Grandstand gates open, 5:00 p.m. Fair Princess Contest – Show Ring, 5:30 p.m. Fair Queen Contest – Show Ring, 5:30pm - 6:30 p.m. Farm Bureau Members Picnic – Tent by AG Museum (open to the public), 6:30 p.m. Sip & Charcuterie Board – Red Brick Building (advance sign-up), 6:30 p.m. Grand National Outlaw Tractor/Truck Pull – Grandstand - Outlawpulling.com Modified 2WD Trucks, 4WD Truck, Modified Tractors, Light Limited Pro, 540 Limited Pro, Super Stock – Adults $15.00, Kids 5-12 $5.00, 4 & under free, 6:30 p.m. Extreme Illusions-Free Stage 7:15 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building,
July 29: 8:00 a.m. National Anthem and educational presentation – 4-H Exhibit Building, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Building open, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Open Textile Building open, 9:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA Sheep Judging, 10:00 a.m.- close Hancock County Ag Museum open, 10:00 a.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons building, 11:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA Goat Judging (immediately following sheep show, not to start before 11 a.m.) 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 4-H Garden & Crop check-in - SMA Building, 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. District Horse & Pony check-in for games (non-stalling), noon - 4-H/FFA Horse & Pony Games – Horse Arena, noon - 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings open, 1:00 p.m. 4-H Garden & Crop Judging – 4-H Exhibit Building, 1:00 p.m. Charcuterie Board Judging – Shelter House, 1:00 p.m. Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, 2:00 p.m. Agri Puppets - North of Ag Learning Center, 2:00 p.m. Bingo – Tent South of Ag Museum, 2:00 p.m. Cupcake Wars Contest – Free Stage, 3:30 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons building, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open, 4:00 p.m. Share-the-Fun – Free Stage, 4:30 p.m. Hancock County Pork Producers Barbeque – Shelter house, 4:45 p.m. Jeff Boehnke - Shelter House Stage, 5:00 p.m. Scott Amusements opens, 5:00 p.m. Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center, 6:00 p.m. Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, 7:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch - North of the 3 seasons building, 7:00 p.m. State Fair exhibits photo selection – 4-H exhibit building, 7:00 p.m. Concert gates open, 8:30 p.m. Arch Allies concert (open to all ages) Grandstand Adults: $15.00; Kids 5 -12: $5.00; 4 & under: Free.
July 30: 8:00 a.m. National Anthem, 8:30 a.m. 4-H / FFA Beef Show - Show Ring, 4-H/FFA Dairy Judging following the Beef Show – Show Ring, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Open Textiles Building opens, 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Open Flower Exhibit Entry - Open Building, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Building open, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Iowa Corn Growers Mobil Education Trailer, 10:00 a.m. – close Hancock County Ag Museum open, 10:00 a.m. Agri Puppets - Driving around, 11:00 a.m. Extreme Illusions - Free Stages, noon - 7:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open, noon – 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings open noon Open Flower Judging - Open Building, noon Bears of Bearadise Ranch - North of the three seasons building, 1:00 p.m. Scott Amusements opens, 1:00 p.m. Agri Puppets – north of Ag Learning Center, 2:00 p.m. Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, 2:00 p.m. 4-H/FFA Rabbit Judging – Rabbit Building, 3:00 p.m. Agri Puppets - North of Ag Learning Center, 3:30 p.m. Open Wine class entry and Judging - Free Stage 4:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building, 5:00 p.m. Pre-4H Bucket/Bottle Goat, 5:00 p.m. Pre 4-H Bottle Lamb Show – Show Ring, (starting immediately after Bucket/Bottle Goat show), 5:00 p.m. Pre-4-H & 4-H Bucket/Bottle Calf Show - Show Ring (starting immediately after Bucket/Bottle Sheep show), 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. Malek Fisherman – Shelter House Stage, 5:30 p.m. Winnebago/Hancock County Cattlemen Beef Barbeque - Shelter house, 6:30 p.m. Sip & Paint – Red Brick Building (advance sign-up), 7:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building, 7:30 p.m. Stock Car Special Races – Grandstand - Adults $15.00, Kids 5-12 $5.00, 4 & under free, 7:45 p.m. Extreme Illusions-Free Stage.
July 31: 6:30 a.m. Registration 5K Run/Walk in partnership with JDRF - Shelter house, 7:00 a.m. 5K Run/Walk - shelter house, 8:00am National Anthem, 8:00am - 1:00 p.m. Garner Saddle Club Horse Fun & Games Show - Horse arena, 8:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA Swine Show – Show Ring, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Building open, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Open Textiles Building open, 9:00 a.m. Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, 10:00 a.m. Agri Puppets – driving around fairgrounds, 10:00 a.m.-close Hancock County Ag Museum open, 10:30 a.m. - noon “Fair: Behind the Scenes,” 11:00 a.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch - north of three seasons building, noon Scott Amusements opens, noon Extreme Illusions - free stage, noon - 7:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open, noon - 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings open, 1:00 p.m. Agri Puppets - North of Ag Learning Center, 1:00 p.m. 4-H & Open Cat & Pet Show check-in - Shelter house, 1:30 p.m. 4-H & Open Cat & Pet Judging – Shelter house, 2:00 p.m. Mystery Bag Cook-off - Frees Stage, 2:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building, 2:00 p.m. Free Watermelon, 2:00 - 4:00pm 4-H/FFA Dog Show Judging – Brick Building, 3:00 p.m. Kids Pedal Pull – Show Ring, 3:00 p.m. Agri Puppets – north of Ag Learning Center, 4:00 p.m. Gates open at Grandstand, 4:30 p.m. 4-H Style Show – Free Stage, 5:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise – north of three seasons building, 6:00 p.m. Extreme Illusions - free stage, 7:00 p.m. “All Out Destruction” Bus, Trailer,Train, & Double Decker Cars - Grandstand (see www.hancockcountyfair.com for rules & entries). Hot laps start at 6:30 p.m. Adults: $15.00, Kids 5 -12: $5.00, 4 & Under: Free.
Aug. 1: Farm Bureau Day, 7:00am - 7:45 a.m. District Horse and Pony check-in, 8:00 a.m. National Anthem, 8:00 a.m. 4-H / FFA Horse & Pony Judging - Halter & Performance Classes – Horse Arena, 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Building open, 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Open Textiles Building open, 9:00 a.m. Sunday Brunch – Home Economics Building – Cost: $6.00; 4 & under Free, 9:00 a.m. Agri Puppets -Driving around fairgrounds, 10:00 a.m. Church Service - Show Ring (free will offering donated to county food pantries), 11:00 a.m. Agri Puppets - North of the Ag Learning Center, 10:00 a.m. – close Hancock County Ag Museum open, 11:00 a.m. - 4:30pm Commercial Buildings open, 11:30 a.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch - North of the three seasons building, noon - 5:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open, noon Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, noon - Free Sweetcorn - Shelter House, noon-1:00 p.m. - Bacon Buddies – Show ring, 1:00 p.m. Agri Puppets - north of Ag Learning Center, 1:00 p.m. Scott Amusements opens, 1:30pm Special Speaker Delaney Howell Presentation – Show Arena, 1:30 p.m. Free Watermelon – Shelter house, 1:30 p.m. Cribbage Tournament – Red Brick Building, 2:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise - North of the three seasons building, 3:00 p.m. Barnyard Rodeo - Show Ring, 3:30pm Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, 3:45 p.m. Volunteer of the Year award presentation, 4:00 p.m. Greased Pig Contest - Show Ring, 4:30 p.m. Release All Open Exhibits, 4:30 p.m. Release Home Economics & 4-H Exhibits, 4:30 p.m. Release Livestock (not for auction), 4:30 p.m. Release Commercial Exhibits.
Aug. 2: 8:00 a.m. National Anthem, 8:45 a.m. Livestock Auction – Show Ring, Following Auction - Clean Fairgrounds - All 4-H & FFA Members (volunteers welcome).