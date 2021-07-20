 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hancock County District Fair starts July 27 with more events, exhibits
0 comments

Hancock County District Fair starts July 27 with more events, exhibits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Unlike many fairs across the county, the Hancock County District Fair in Britt is not returning from a fair canceled by COVID-19 last year. On July 27-Aug. 2, the local fair will continue unabated.

“We were pretty fortunate that COVID had kind of settled down a bit by the time we had it last year,” Hancock County district fair board member and first vice president Andy Bruggeman said. “We communicated with Community Health, cleaned and sanitized, social distanced, and did lots of extra work. It was very well received. It’s going to be a great fair again this year. We’ll still be doing things to keep people safe because it’s not over yet.”

The 2021 fair opens for a full first day on July 27 with 4-H static exhibits judging, the agriculture museum and learning center openings, livestock show check-ins, and carnival.

“On opening night, we’ll have the fair parade, opening ceremonies and pledge of allegiance, kids’ rodeo, and then we go right into the Tuff Trucks,” Bruggeman said. “We don’t hold back.”

Bruggeman noted that a big benefit stemming from the pandemic was that last year officials had the fairgrounds wired for online streaming of events prior to the 2020 fair.

“All the shows were live-streamed via KIOW radio (107.3 FM),” Bruggemann said. “It was very well received. We had people viewing in at least 12 or 13 different states. We’re going ahead and doing it again this year.”

Similar to sports broadcasts, KIOW radio in Forest City will make Hancock County Fair events streaming available from its website (https://kiow.com). They will also broadcast from the fair and provide fair updates to radio listeners.

“KIOW brings the equipment and cameras to shoot and cover it,” Bruggeman said. “They are will to come and spend the time to do it, which works well and is a very nice feature.”

He noted that, in a similar vain to performing tigers at the 2019 fair, Bearadise Bears are coming to this year’s fair. It is an act that was postponed for a year due to COVID-19 last year.

“We booked them two years ago, but COVID was tough on some acts,” Bruggeman said. “So, the bears are coming this year. You don’t often get to see bears in North Iowa.”

The fair board already has several entertainment acts booked for the next two years in what has been a constant process of booking, cancelling, postponing, and rescheduling acts throughout the pandemic. Bruggeman said fair officials are always forward-looking when it comes to fair entertainment.

One of this year’s fair entertainment acts, new to Britt, will be Arch Allies scheduled to perform a concert at 8:30 a.m. on July 29. Grandstand acts will also include a 7 p.m. “All-Out Destruction” bus, trailer, train, and double-decker cars smash up event on July 31.

Bruggeman stressed that 4-H and FFA shows continue to be the fair staple with numbers up last year and again this year amidst COVID-19. He estimated that there are probably more than 750 exhibits and lots of livestock animals.

“Number one, we’re here for the kids,” he said. “So, they get to have fun, show, place, and then relax and enjoy everything else at the fair.”

He advised all fair-goers to be on the lookout for a giant 10-12 feet tall robot periodically roaming the fairgrounds this year. He also noted Extreme Illusionists, Agri Puppets, and an RC (battery-powered) Cars competition during the intermission of Tuff Trucks as some unique fair highlights.

He said people were seeking fun at the fair last year, but seating capacity to grandstand shows were limited to 50 percent due to COVID-19. There will be a return to full capacity this year with the extra cleaning and hygiene measures continuing. He noted that the fair’s longtime motto is as relevant as ever: “A Good Old Fashioned Fair Where Memories Are Made.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

2021 Hancock County District Fair in Britt Schedule

(Subject to change)

July 26: 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Commercial Building Set-up.

July 27: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 4-H static exhibits judging, 10:00 a.m. - close Hancock County Ag Museum open, noon - 3:00 p.m. Open Swine Show weigh-in, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Poultry check-in, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Rabbit check-in, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Commercial Building open, 4:00 p.m. Open Swine Show – show ring, 5:00 p.m. Fair Parade - Main Street Britt – National Anthem, 5:30 p.m. Scott Amusements Carnival Show opens, 6:00 p.m. Kids Rodeo – Horse arena (gold rush, shoe toss, brain freeze, etc.), 6:00 p.m. Grandstand gates open 7:00 p.m. Tuff Truck/UTV & RC Car Competition - Adults $15.00; Kids 5-12 $5.00; 4 & under free.

July 28: 7:00 - 9:00 a.m. Beef check-in & Market Beef/Pen of 3 weigh-in, 7:00 - 9:00 a.m. Dairy check-in, 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 4-H/Pre-4-H Bucket Bottle & Feeder Calf check-in - Bucket/Bottle Barn, 8:00 a.m. National Anthem, 8:00am - noon 4-H / FFA Swine weigh-in, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Creative Cake Contest entry - Fair office, 8:00 - 11:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA Horse & Pony check-in for County and District Exhibitors, 9:00 a.m. - noon Open Textile, Arts & Crafts /Wood Working check-in - Open Building, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit building open, 10:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA Poultry Show, 10:00 a.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons Building, 10:00 a.m. - noon Sheep, Goat and Dairy Goat weigh-in – Sheep Barn, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Pre-4-H Bucket Bottle Sheep/Goat check-in – Bucket/Bottle Barn, 10:00 a.m. - close Hancock County Ag Museum open, 11:00 a.m. Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center, 1:00 p.m. Open Textile, Arts & Crafts Judging - Open Building, 1:30 p.m. Extreme Illusions & Escapes - Free Stage, 3:00 p.m. Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Exhibitor Number Pick Up – Outside of Fair office, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open, 4:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building, 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings Open, 5:00 p.m. Scott Amusements opens – Grandstand gates open, 5:00 p.m. Fair Princess Contest – Show Ring, 5:30 p.m. Fair Queen Contest – Show Ring, 5:30pm - 6:30 p.m. Farm Bureau Members Picnic – Tent by AG Museum (open to the public), 6:30 p.m. Sip & Charcuterie Board – Red Brick Building (advance sign-up), 6:30 p.m. Grand National Outlaw Tractor/Truck Pull – Grandstand - Outlawpulling.com Modified 2WD Trucks, 4WD Truck, Modified Tractors, Light Limited Pro, 540 Limited Pro, Super Stock – Adults $15.00, Kids 5-12 $5.00, 4 & under free, 6:30 p.m. Extreme Illusions-Free Stage 7:15 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building,

July 29: 8:00 a.m. National Anthem and educational presentation – 4-H Exhibit Building, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Building open, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Open Textile Building open, 9:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA Sheep Judging, 10:00 a.m.- close Hancock County Ag Museum open, 10:00 a.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons building, 11:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA Goat Judging (immediately following sheep show, not to start before 11 a.m.) 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 4-H Garden & Crop check-in - SMA Building, 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. District Horse & Pony check-in for games (non-stalling), noon - 4-H/FFA Horse & Pony Games – Horse Arena, noon - 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings open, 1:00 p.m. 4-H Garden & Crop Judging – 4-H Exhibit Building, 1:00 p.m. Charcuterie Board Judging – Shelter House, 1:00 p.m. Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, 2:00 p.m. Agri Puppets - North of Ag Learning Center, 2:00 p.m. Bingo – Tent South of Ag Museum, 2:00 p.m. Cupcake Wars Contest – Free Stage, 3:30 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons building, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open, 4:00 p.m. Share-the-Fun – Free Stage, 4:30 p.m. Hancock County Pork Producers Barbeque – Shelter house, 4:45 p.m. Jeff Boehnke - Shelter House Stage, 5:00 p.m. Scott Amusements opens, 5:00 p.m. Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center, 6:00 p.m. Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, 7:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch - North of the 3 seasons building, 7:00 p.m. State Fair exhibits photo selection – 4-H exhibit building, 7:00 p.m. Concert gates open, 8:30 p.m. Arch Allies concert (open to all ages) Grandstand Adults: $15.00; Kids 5 -12: $5.00; 4 & under: Free.

July 30: 8:00 a.m. National Anthem, 8:30 a.m. 4-H / FFA Beef Show - Show Ring, 4-H/FFA Dairy Judging following the Beef Show – Show Ring, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Open Textiles Building opens, 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Open Flower Exhibit Entry - Open Building, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Building open, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Iowa Corn Growers Mobil Education Trailer, 10:00 a.m. – close Hancock County Ag Museum open, 10:00 a.m. Agri Puppets - Driving around, 11:00 a.m. Extreme Illusions - Free Stages, noon - 7:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open, noon – 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings open noon Open Flower Judging - Open Building, noon Bears of Bearadise Ranch - North of the three seasons building, 1:00 p.m. Scott Amusements opens, 1:00 p.m. Agri Puppets – north of Ag Learning Center, 2:00 p.m. Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, 2:00 p.m. 4-H/FFA Rabbit Judging – Rabbit Building, 3:00 p.m. Agri Puppets - North of Ag Learning Center, 3:30 p.m. Open Wine class entry and Judging - Free Stage 4:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building, 5:00 p.m. Pre-4H Bucket/Bottle Goat, 5:00 p.m. Pre 4-H Bottle Lamb Show – Show Ring, (starting immediately after Bucket/Bottle Goat show), 5:00 p.m. Pre-4-H & 4-H Bucket/Bottle Calf Show - Show Ring (starting immediately after Bucket/Bottle Sheep show), 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. Malek Fisherman – Shelter House Stage, 5:30 p.m. Winnebago/Hancock County Cattlemen Beef Barbeque - Shelter house, 6:30 p.m. Sip & Paint – Red Brick Building (advance sign-up), 7:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building, 7:30 p.m. Stock Car Special Races – Grandstand - Adults $15.00, Kids 5-12 $5.00, 4 & under free, 7:45 p.m. Extreme Illusions-Free Stage.

July 31: 6:30 a.m. Registration 5K Run/Walk in partnership with JDRF - Shelter house, 7:00 a.m. 5K Run/Walk - shelter house, 8:00am National Anthem, 8:00am - 1:00 p.m. Garner Saddle Club Horse Fun & Games Show - Horse arena, 8:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA Swine Show – Show Ring, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Building open, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Open Textiles Building open, 9:00 a.m. Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, 10:00 a.m. Agri Puppets – driving around fairgrounds, 10:00 a.m.-close Hancock County Ag Museum open, 10:30 a.m. - noon “Fair: Behind the Scenes,” 11:00 a.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch - north of three seasons building, noon Scott Amusements opens, noon Extreme Illusions - free stage, noon - 7:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open, noon - 9:00 p.m. Commercial Buildings open, 1:00 p.m. Agri Puppets - North of Ag Learning Center, 1:00 p.m. 4-H & Open Cat & Pet Show check-in - Shelter house, 1:30 p.m. 4-H & Open Cat & Pet Judging – Shelter house, 2:00 p.m. Mystery Bag Cook-off - Frees Stage, 2:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building, 2:00 p.m. Free Watermelon, 2:00 - 4:00pm 4-H/FFA Dog Show Judging – Brick Building, 3:00 p.m. Kids Pedal Pull – Show Ring, 3:00 p.m. Agri Puppets – north of Ag Learning Center, 4:00 p.m. Gates open at Grandstand, 4:30 p.m. 4-H Style Show – Free Stage, 5:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise – north of three seasons building, 6:00 p.m. Extreme Illusions - free stage, 7:00 p.m. “All Out Destruction” Bus, Trailer,Train, & Double Decker Cars - Grandstand (see www.hancockcountyfair.com for rules & entries). Hot laps start at 6:30 p.m. Adults: $15.00, Kids 5 -12: $5.00, 4 & Under: Free.

Aug. 1: Farm Bureau Day, 7:00am - 7:45 a.m. District Horse and Pony check-in, 8:00 a.m. National Anthem, 8:00 a.m. 4-H / FFA Horse & Pony Judging - Halter & Performance Classes – Horse Arena, 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Building open, 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Open Textiles Building open, 9:00 a.m. Sunday Brunch – Home Economics Building – Cost: $6.00; 4 & under Free, 9:00 a.m. Agri Puppets -Driving around fairgrounds, 10:00 a.m. Church Service - Show Ring (free will offering donated to county food pantries), 11:00 a.m. Agri Puppets - North of the Ag Learning Center, 10:00 a.m. – close Hancock County Ag Museum open, 11:00 a.m. - 4:30pm Commercial Buildings open, 11:30 a.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch - North of the three seasons building, noon - 5:00 p.m. Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open, noon Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, noon - Free Sweetcorn - Shelter House, noon-1:00 p.m. - Bacon Buddies – Show ring, 1:00 p.m. Agri Puppets - north of Ag Learning Center, 1:00 p.m. Scott Amusements opens, 1:30pm Special Speaker Delaney Howell Presentation – Show Arena, 1:30 p.m. Free Watermelon – Shelter house, 1:30 p.m. Cribbage Tournament – Red Brick Building, 2:00 p.m. Bears of Bearadise - North of the three seasons building, 3:00 p.m. Barnyard Rodeo - Show Ring, 3:30pm Extreme Illusions - Free Stage, 3:45 p.m. Volunteer of the Year award presentation, 4:00 p.m. Greased Pig Contest - Show Ring, 4:30 p.m. Release All Open Exhibits, 4:30 p.m. Release Home Economics & 4-H Exhibits, 4:30 p.m. Release Livestock (not for auction), 4:30 p.m. Release Commercial Exhibits.

Aug. 2: 8:00 a.m. National Anthem, 8:45 a.m. Livestock Auction – Show Ring, Following Auction - Clean Fairgrounds - All 4-H & FFA Members (volunteers welcome).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News