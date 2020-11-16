Hancock County COVID-19 cases, concerns rising

Like in many counties in Iowa, Hancock and Winnebago are seeing a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Hancock and Winnebago Counties Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington informed Hancock County Supervisors of a large rise in COVID-19 cases in their counties.

Buffington reported 682 COVID-19 cases and a 37 percent caseload increase in the past three weeks.

Buffington noted that the 12-county region that includes Winnebago and Hancock Counties has seen a rise from 39 hospitalizations two weeks ago to 85 presently, along with a 24 percent daily positivity rate for testing.

“Hospitals are full and seeing surges in patients and there has been increased testing,” said Buffington. “The numbers keep going way up across the state. It likely will get worse and some, unfortunately, could perish.”

Buffington noted that that the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School District has gone to a hybrid learning plan, and the West Hancock School District is looking into something similar. He said the county will be supportive of schools’ local level decisions, noting that school and youth athletics are being increasingly impacted by the outbreak and more stringent state guidelines.