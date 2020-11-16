Hancock County COVID-19 cases, concerns rising

Like in many counties in Iowa, Hancock and Winnebago are seeing a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, Hancock and Winnebago Counties Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington informed Hancock County Supervisors of a large rise in COVID-19 cases in their counties.
Buffington reported 682 COVID-19 cases and a 37 percent caseload increase in the past three weeks.
Buffington noted that the 12-county region that includes Winnebago and Hancock Counties has seen a rise from 39 hospitalizations two weeks ago to 85 presently, along with a 24 percent daily positivity rate for testing.
“Hospitals are full and seeing surges in patients and there has been increased testing,” said Buffington. “The numbers keep going way up across the state. It likely will get worse and some, unfortunately, could perish.”
Buffington noted that that the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School District has gone to a hybrid learning plan, and the West Hancock School District is looking into something similar. He said the county will be supportive of schools’ local level decisions, noting that school and youth athletics are being increasingly impacted by the outbreak and more stringent state guidelines.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ Nov. 10 COVID-19 proclamation continues the requirement that those attending any social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting gathering must maintain six feet distancing from other groups. It now also requires that groups are limited to eight people unless the entire group is from the same household.
Additionally, all gatherings that occur indoors with more than 25 people, or outdoors with more than 100 people, are prohibited unless all participants over two years old wear masks except when eating and drinking. In addition, at an indoor youth sporting or recreational gathering, only two spectators are permitted per youth athlete.
Buffington contended the schools are doing a good job in Hancock County with the aid of some effective contact tracing, but he noted that he does not know where this outbreak is headed.
“The fall surge came true and it is worse than anticipated, said Buffington, noting a lack of contact tracing resources in counties across the state.
He stated that the State of Iowa has assumed contract tracing for 49 Iowa counties, with Hancock County not being among those counties. Hancock County currently has just two contract tracing personnel, which Buffington described as “stretched beyond capacity to do good and thorough contract tracing.”
He recommended that Hancock County officials increase hand sanitizing by providing hand sanitizing stations and signage to remind people to wash hands and recommend masks when going inside county buildings.
It was noted that Hancock County has several small hand sanitizing stations that were provided by the Britt Lumberyard, which can be very effective in helping to combat the virus.
Buffington said that it is critical that people isolate themselves if they are not feeling well and urged employers in the county to be innovative in working around the financial consequences of sick employees not coming to work.
“It is likely individuals that are going to make the most difference,” said Buffington. “There is no silver bullet at this point. I haven’t seen a government order be really successful to date.”
Buffington stated that a vaccine still appears to be at least months away and noted it remains to be seen how effective any vaccine may be.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
